"Meta has developed an AI translator for a primarily-spoken language

It only translates between Hokkien and English for now, but offers potential for thousands of languages without official written systems."

By Amanda Yeo, Mashable (October 20, 2022)

If true, this technology could be an enormous boon for illiterates everywhere. It also has important theoretical and linguistic implications.

Meta has developed an artificially intelligent translation system that can convert an oral language — Hokkien — to spoken English. It's another step closer to finally making Star Trek's Universal Translator a reality.

Translation AI is typically trained on text, with researchers feeding their systems reams of written words for them to learn from. However, there are over 3,000 languages that are primarily spoken and have no widely used written system, making them difficult to incorporate into such training.

Hokkien is one such language. Used by over 45 million people across mainland China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines, Hokkien is an oral language without an official, standard written system.

As such, Hokkien speakers who need to write down information tend to do so phonetically, resulting in significant variation depending on the writer. There is very little recorded data translating Hokkien to English either, and professional human translators are scarce.

To work around this, Meta used written Mandarin as an intermediary between English and Hokkien when training its AI.

Nota bene: The training of the Meta AI translator is not accomplished directly from spoken English to spoken Hokkien and vice versa, rather it proceeds thus:

spoken English < > written Mandarin < > spoken Hokkien

"Our team first translated English or Hokkien speech to Mandarin text, and then translated it to Hokkien or English — both with human annotators and automatically," Meta researcher Juan Pino said. "They then added the paired sentences to the data used to train the AI model."

Of course, filtering a sentence through multiple languages can sometimes distort its meaning — as anyone who has ever played around with Google Translate knows. Meta also worked with Hokkien speakers to check translations, and is releasing its models, data, and research as open-source information for other researchers to utilise.

Despite the limitations, the Meta speech to speech AI translator represents a big step forward in extending the range of translation among spoken languages. Still, as an ardent advocate of oral languages, I find it ironic that, at this stage, it is through the intermediary of written language that this marvel is being enabled.

