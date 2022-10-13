« previous post | next post »

(TCM = Traditional Chinese Medicine)

Photograph of a small portion of specimen jars at the Won Institute of Graduate Studies northeast of Philadelphia in Warminster, Pennsylvania:

I was delighted to see that, not only did the curators provide pinyin on the labels, they included tones. What's more, they made the pinyin larger than the characters.

Even more impressive in terms of scholarship, they read 蒼朮 (Atractylodes lancea) as cāngzhú, instead of as cāngshù, which most people would mistakenly do.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Jay Zhang and Zihan Guo]

Permalink