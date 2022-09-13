« previous post |

In Chinese, it is called "qīng líng 清零" (lit., "clear zero"). Because the concept never made sense to me as a practical means for coping with the pandemic coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2, I wrote a post trying to understand what the Chinese authorities mean by it: see "Dynamic zero" (5/19/22). In that post, I discussed the problem from many different angles, including:

1. "zero moment point" in robotics

2. "zero-sum game" in mathematics

3. "zero dynamics" in mathematics

If "Zero-COVID" genuinely interests / concerns you, I recommend that you spend some time on the "Dynamic zero" post. Here I will cite only this brief passage from it:

…before it was rushed into use for the current "zero [Covid control]" policy, "qīng líng 清零" started out in literary texts as an adjective implying "lonely; lonesome; solitary; desolate". More recently, it was employed in computing as a verb denoting "to reset; to clear the memory". From there, it was adapted by Chinese epidemiologists in the sense of "to reduce to zero; to zero out". That may be their goal, but it is not happening, despite their fiercest efforts at FTTIS ("Find, Test, Trace, Isolate and Support").

Not to mention mass prescription of mRNA and other medicines, plus masks.

Since tens of millions of people are still suffering from Zero-COVID measures more than two-and-a-half years after the illness broke out and these drastic measures were imposed, I feel the need all the more to attempt to comprehend exactly what "qīng líng 清零" / Zero-COVID signifies.

After talking with some of my new graduate students from China, I have come to the realization that we in the West do not really understand what the Chinese government means by the name of this policy. We are keenly aware that many Chinese cities have labored under the dictates of this policy — Wuhan, Xi'an, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Wuhan again, Shenzhen again now — to name just a few (the people affected number in the hundreds of millions, often with quite devastating consequences)…. And we in America have suffered severely from the disastrous effects of the Zero-COVID inspired lockdowns and mandates.

Make no mistake, "Zero-COVID" is the official English translation of "qīng líng 清零". It is employed by all the major propaganda media outlets in China: People's Daily, China Daily, Global Times, and so forth. However, "Zero-COVID" does not mean the same thing to English speakers as "qīng líng 清零" does to Chinese speakers, functionally, lexicographically, or by any other measure. The Americans to whom I have spoken think that "Zero-COVID" designates a policy that aims for the eradication of SARS-CoV-2 and assumes that is a feasible, desired outcome of the injunctions that it enforces, whereas the Chinese whom I asked about "qīng líng 清零" are under no illusions that it will lead to the elimination of SARS-CoV-2. Rather, the latter accept the reality that the "líng 零" ("zero") of "qīng líng 清零" ("clear zero") is only an unattainable, ever vanishing ideal to aim for — especially in light of the resourcefulness of the parent SARS-CoV-2 in begetting variant, transmuted offspring.

These expressions are not just empty verbiage. They have political, economic, and social repercussions that impact the lives and wellbeing of practically everyone on the planet.

This is one example of how an official translation — for whatever reason — may be at odds with reality. The Chinese authorities are saying one thing in Chinese and something else in English. One wonders what their purpose in doing so is.

Selected readings

Permalink