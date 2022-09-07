« previous post |

For those who read Russian, with commentary for those who do not:

Грешный мой язык

«Прибалтика», «На Украине» и «Белоруссия»: теперь это моветон. А «санкционка», «рашист» и «путиноид» — новые слова. Как война изменила русский язык

13:03, 30 августа 2022 Максим Пушкарев , «Новая газета Балтия»

—–

Greshnyy moy yazyk

«Pribaltika», «Na Ukraine» i «Belorussiya»: teper' eto moveton. A «sanktsionka», «rashist» i «putinoid» — novyye slova. Kak voyna izmenila russkiy yazyk

13:03, 30 avgusta 2022 Maksim Pushkarev , «Novaya gazeta Baltiya»

—–



Sinful my tongue



"Baltic States", "In Ukraine" and "Belarus": now it's bad manners. And “sanction”, “rashist” and “putinoid” are new words. How the war changed the Russian language



13:03, August 30, 2022 Maxim Pushkarev, Novaya Gazeta Baltiya

Link to whole article in Russian

Comments by Don Keyser:

The article is entertaining on the new words in the language — mostly invective from Ukraine and supporters of Ukraine such as "putinoid" and "russcist" (for Russian fascist). In rendering "in Ukraine," the Russian use of "na Ukraine" to suggest, in contempt or dismissal, that Ukraine is but a region of Mother Russia and not a sovereign entity … and the Ukrainian insistence on the preposition v Ukraine to connote the opposite … all well known.



I had not been aware, though, that in both Pushkin and Tolstoy one finds examples of v Ukraine.



Some of the commentary on the history of spelling, capitalization, and grammar is illuminating.

Politics, war, and language — forever intimately intertwined.

Selected readings

Permalink