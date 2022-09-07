War-induced language change
For those who read Russian, with commentary for those who do not:
Грешный мой язык
«Прибалтика», «На Украине» и «Белоруссия»: теперь это моветон. А «санкционка», «рашист» и «путиноид» — новые слова. Как война изменила русский язык
13:03, 30 августа 2022 Максим Пушкарев , «Новая газета Балтия»
—–
Greshnyy moy yazyk
«Pribaltika», «Na Ukraine» i «Belorussiya»: teper' eto moveton. A «sanktsionka», «rashist» i «putinoid» — novyye slova. Kak voyna izmenila russkiy yazyk
13:03, 30 avgusta 2022 Maksim Pushkarev , «Novaya gazeta Baltiya»
—–
Sinful my tongue
"Baltic States", "In Ukraine" and "Belarus": now it's bad manners. And “sanction”, “rashist” and “putinoid” are new words. How the war changed the Russian language
13:03, August 30, 2022 Maxim Pushkarev, Novaya Gazeta Baltiya
Comments by Don Keyser:
The article is entertaining on the new words in the language — mostly invective from Ukraine and supporters of Ukraine such as "putinoid" and "russcist" (for Russian fascist). In rendering "in Ukraine," the Russian use of "na Ukraine" to suggest, in contempt or dismissal, that Ukraine is but a region of Mother Russia and not a sovereign entity … and the Ukrainian insistence on the preposition v Ukraine to connote the opposite … all well known.
I had not been aware, though, that in both Pushkin and Tolstoy one finds examples of v Ukraine.
Some of the commentary on the history of spelling, capitalization, and grammar is illuminating.
Politics, war, and language — forever intimately intertwined.
languagehat said,
September 7, 2022 @ 7:52 am
The most interesting part to me was the historical discussion of «Прибалтика» ("Pribaltika" — not, as in the misleading machine translation in the post, "Baltic States"); I have translated the meat of it below for the benefit of those who might find it of interest:
Moreover, behind the name "Pribaltika" is a concept of geographical and administrative space that developed in the Russian Empire in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. After Peter's conquests, territories roughly corresponding to present-day Latvia and Estonia were part of the provinces, which were called "ostzeiskie" after the German name for the Baltic Sea [Ostsee]. And under Alexander III, who insistently pursued a nationalistic policy of Russification, this expression was also Russified, and thus there appeared "pribaltiiskii region," "pribaltiiskii provinces."
Lithuania, incorporated into the empire under Catherine the Great, was not part of that group, it was included together with Belarus in another, continental space, that of the former Grand Duchy of Lithuania, and usually the Kovno, Vilna, and Grodno provinces shared a single governor-general. The Kovno province had no access to the Baltic Sea: the present Lithuanian coast belonged to the province of Courland, which ended south of Palanga, and further on it was part of Prussia.
Only in the interwar years, due to their similarities in history and situation, did Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania begin to perceive themselves as in some way a unity called the Baltic states (including in the Russian-language press of these countries) and to seek means of political and cultural convergence, which was promoted by a magazine with the characteristic title "Baltic Almanac."
In Soviet times, "Pribaltika" returned, sometimes including the Kaliningrad region. "Pribaltika" has remained in contemporary Russian discourse and is a characteristic sign of the Russian Federation's turning back to the past.
languagehat said,
September 7, 2022 @ 8:03 am
I should add that "Pribaltika" means something like 'the region adjacent to the Baltic Sea'; I don't think it's helpful to try to come up with an inevitably misleading Anglicized equivalent.
Victor Mair said,
September 7, 2022 @ 8:05 am
Thank you, hat, for your extensive discussion of «Прибалтика» ("Pribaltika"), the one term in the whole article that perplexed me most.