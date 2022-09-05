« previous post | next post »

Alex Baumans, who sent us the photograph, has this to say about it:

This image popped up in my feed as an example of confusing signage. It certainly is confusing, apart from the English French toast, there is the mention 'American', the Spanish flag and the whole is made in China, not to mention the photo of a pizza.

At first I thought something was lost in translation, but then I noticed that the kana said Igirisu Furenchi Tōsuto (and there is also Doitsu (German) and a kanji* I don't know at the bottom, making it even more international). So English French Toast is apparently a thing.

[*VHM: it's kaze 風 ("style")]



With a quick google I found indeed some recipes for 'English French Toast', which were variations on French toast with English style ingredients, such as muffins or bacon and mushrooms. The term English style French Toast seems to be more common, but English French Toast definitely exists.

This got me wondering whether this also held for other variations, and I tried googling both Japanese French Toast and Italian French Toast. These also turned up recipes along the same principle.

So it would seem that French toast is no longer seen as a compound.

I haven't really looked into names for variations on dishes, but my impression is that these tend to be variations on the original term, with different modifiers, especially when the original is understood as a compound. Hence hamburger has spawned beefburger, cheeseburger, fishburger and what have you.

Of course, in this case, if you lose the 'French' bit, it might get more confusing. 'English toast' can very well be a variation on ordinary toast, and not on French toast.

Mark Liberman adds:

This is not so much a bad translation as an odd accumulation of modifiers.

My question is how this type of toast became "French" in the first place. For that matter, how distinctively French are French fries, French kisses, French letters, French dressing, and so forth?

