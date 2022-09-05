English French Toast
Alex Baumans, who sent us the photograph, has this to say about it:
This image popped up in my feed as an example of confusing signage. It certainly is confusing, apart from the English French toast, there is the mention 'American', the Spanish flag and the whole is made in China, not to mention the photo of a pizza.
At first I thought something was lost in translation, but then I noticed that the kana said Igirisu Furenchi Tōsuto (and there is also Doitsu (German) and a kanji* I don't know at the bottom, making it even more international). So English French Toast is apparently a thing.
[*VHM: it's kaze 風 ("style")]
With a quick google I found indeed some recipes for 'English French Toast', which were variations on French toast with English style ingredients, such as muffins or bacon and mushrooms. The term English style French Toast seems to be more common, but English French Toast definitely exists.
This got me wondering whether this also held for other variations, and I tried googling both Japanese French Toast and Italian French Toast. These also turned up recipes along the same principle.
So it would seem that French toast is no longer seen as a compound.
I haven't really looked into names for variations on dishes, but my impression is that these tend to be variations on the original term, with different modifiers, especially when the original is understood as a compound. Hence hamburger has spawned beefburger, cheeseburger, fishburger and what have you.
Of course, in this case, if you lose the 'French' bit, it might get more confusing. 'English toast' can very well be a variation on ordinary toast, and not on French toast.
Mark Liberman adds:
This is not so much a bad translation as an odd accumulation of modifiers.
My question is how this type of toast became "French" in the first place. For that matter, how distinctively French are French fries, French kisses, French letters, French dressing, and so forth?
AlexB said,
September 5, 2022 @ 2:44 pm
So it is German style English French toast?
Jonathan Smith said,
September 5, 2022 @ 2:49 pm
So Spanish, American, German-style English French Toast?
Tho "X-style" should be X ふう fuu, no?
And wurz the pizza…
Jamie said,
September 5, 2022 @ 3:34 pm
It appears to be photoshopped: https://twitter.com/kwinkunks/status/1565018553799086083 (there is a link to the original packaging there)
An article on the origin of English French Toast in Japan: https://globalvoices.org/2015/02/12/hungry-for-a-meme-try-japans-english-french-toast/
Guy Plunkett III said,
September 5, 2022 @ 3:36 pm
Years ago (when one didn't have a camera handy at all times) I passed a restaurant in San Fransisco, vaguely near Fisherman's Wharf, with a sign reading: "Chinese-American Hofbrauhaus, Irish Coffee our specialty." I tried to find it again when I had a camera with me, but failed …
William Ockham said,
September 5, 2022 @ 3:38 pm
I feel compelled to point out that the best French toast is made from Texas Toast.
Robot Therapist said,
September 5, 2022 @ 3:51 pm
Words fail me!
Paul Topping said,
September 5, 2022 @ 4:36 pm
I grew up with an English version of what I later learned was called "French toast" in the USA. My mom called it "bread dipped in egg" and it was exactly that, fried in a frying pan with a little butter. It was served for breakfast without syrup or any other topping. "English French toast" would seem to be a descriptive, if somewhat awkward, name for it in places other than England or France. Don't know if this helps.
Tim Rowe said,
September 5, 2022 @ 5:20 pm
I note that "English style ingredients, such as muffins" almost certainly refers to what Americans think are "English muffins", which are nothing like what we English folks think of as "muffins" (a type of savoury, part-raised flatbread, usually sourdough).
Kosciuszko said,
September 5, 2022 @ 5:41 pm
Still, why the Spanish flag, pizza etc., up to the Russian colors under the text?
Philip Anderson said,
September 5, 2022 @ 5:46 pm
@Paul Topping
I’ve met it as “eggy bread”; I don’t know if it’s exactly the same, since I try to avoid egg dishes. But I learnt the hard way that a “Spanish tortilla” is not the same as a Mexican tortilla!
Stephen Hart said,
September 5, 2022 @ 6:09 pm
In junior high school (yes I'm dating myself) a neighbor family moved from the Midwest to Seattle. They served "fried bread," which, as a 13-year-old, I assumed was Midwestern for "French Toast." But no, it was slices of bread fried in oil or butter and served with syrup.