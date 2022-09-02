« previous post |

With apologies for the glare from the plastic covering, this sign comes from the canteen at Lingnan University in Hong Kong:

Here's what is written on the sign:

wēnxīn tíshì

wèi tārén zhuóxiǎng, qǐng wù bàzhàn zuòwèi

duōxiè hézuò

溫馨提示

為他人著想，請勿霸佔座位

多謝合作

Be Considerate Of Others, Don't Occupy

Your Seat, Thank You For Your Cooperation.

The English version omits the heading, which means something like "Gentle / Friendly / Warm Reminder / Tip".

Bàzhàn zuòwèi 霸佔座位 must mean "occupy [someone else's] seat", not "occupy [your] seat".

bàzhàn 霸佔 ("[forcibly] occupy; seize"), where bà 霸 means "hegemon; autocrat; feudal chief; tyrant; oppressor; dictate"; etc.) and zhàn 佔 means "seize; occupy; take over".

Overall, the translation is not bad. In fact, it sounds rather eloquent, if not elegant. The unnaturalness of the translation stems from the insertion of the pronount "your", which is not in the Chinese. The English needs something to tell us which / whose seat is being wrongly occupied. It's "someone else's", not "your". This happens on trains all the time too (see here).

[Thanks to Yuanfei Wang]

