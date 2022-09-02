Open fire
« previous post | next post »
Tim Frost found this sign last (southern hemisphere) summer at a lakeside in Argentina, near San Martin de los Andes.
I think "open" causes problems with translation from other languages as well, e.g.: Mandarin dǎkāi shōuyīnjī 打開收音機 sometimes gets translated as "open the radio".
Selected readings
- "Firefighting without the fire" (12/12/15)
- "Word lens" (12/17/10)
- "Ask Language Log: 'He who plays with fire will get burned'" (8/5/22)
- "Mandarin neologism: 'appointment to fire a cannon'" (1/10/18)
- "Google me with a fire spoon" (7/28/11)
Paul Clapham said,
September 2, 2022 @ 10:48 pm
I'm a bit surprised by that. I was under the impression that Spanish (and French) speakers at some point in learning English had to have the "Make versus Do" lesson for translating "hacer" (and "faire"). So I would have expected "Do Not Do Fire" as the likely error.
But perhaps this is an automated translation? Google Translate gets it right so I don't see where "Open" comes from.