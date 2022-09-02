Open fire

September 2, 2022 @ 9:33 pm · Filed by under Lost in translation, Signs

Tim Frost found this sign last (southern hemisphere) summer at a lakeside in Argentina, near San Martin de los Andes.

I think "open" causes problems with translation from other languages as well, e.g.:  Mandarin dǎkāi shōuyīnjī 打開收音機 sometimes gets translated as "open the radio".

  1. Paul Clapham said,

    September 2, 2022 @ 10:48 pm

    I'm a bit surprised by that. I was under the impression that Spanish (and French) speakers at some point in learning English had to have the "Make versus Do" lesson for translating "hacer" (and "faire"). So I would have expected "Do Not Do Fire" as the likely error.

    But perhaps this is an automated translation? Google Translate gets it right so I don't see where "Open" comes from.

