Over the years, I have come across the expression "red thread" in various and sundry circumstances. The latest instance was conveyed to me by the French journalist and documentary director, Philippe Grangereau. As we were working together on an illustrated piece of reportage about the Tarim mummies, he would remind me from time to time that everything that went into the text had to contribute and be related to what he called the "red wire" (speaking in English). The first several times Philippe used that expression I didn't know what he was talking about. Finally I asked him how to say it in French. When he told me "fil rouge", I knew right away that he meant "red thread", and that fit perfectly with my understanding of the need for all the elements in the text to be related to the central narrative thread that ran through it.

When I grasped that idea, simultaneously a statement by Confucius from two and a half millennia ago flashed into my mind: "My Way has one thread that runs through it" — supposedly referring to loyalty and reciprocity. (Analects 4:15)



It's a unifying thread, but it's not red.



Nevertheless, as long as I have been studying Chinese folklore and legend, I've always been conscious of a veritable red thread:

Red Thread of Fate (Chinese: 姻緣紅線; pinyin: Yīnyuán hóngxiàn), also referred to as the Red Thread of Marriage, and other variants, is an East Asian belief originating from Chinese mythology. It is commonly thought of as an invisible red cord around the finger of those that are destined to meet one another in a certain situation as they are "their true love". According to Chinese legend, the deity in charge of "the red thread" is believed to be Yuè Xià Lǎorén (月下老人), often abbreviated to Yuè Lǎo (月老), the old lunar matchmaker god, who is in charge of marriages. In the original Chinese myth, it is tied around both parties' ankles, while in Japanese culture it is bound from a male's thumb to a female's little finger. Although in modern times it is common across all these cultures to depict the thread being tied around the fingers, often the little finger. The color red in Chinese culture symbolises happiness and it is also prominently featured during Chinese weddings, such as having both bride and groom wear red throughout the entire procession or at some point during the marriage rituals.

(source)

Yet this red thread of fate / marriage is quite different from the fil rouge that Philippe was talking about. It is also unlike many other types of red thread that I had encountered in studying diverse cultures. Here are some, nicely presented on Stack Exchange (selections):

In Swedish the expression "röd tråd" (literally "red thread") is used to describe that something follows a theme. For instance, if a piece of text has a "red thread", it's written with a consistent thought throughout the text. [VHM: same as the French "fil rouge"] The expression originates from the Greek mythology where King Theseus found his way out of the Minotaur's labyrinth by following a "red thread". It could also be derived from that formerly a red thread were found twisted in some cordage belonging to the English Navy. In a figurative sense first used by Goethe in his work Wahlverwandschaften.

Sherlock Holmes once remarked to Dr Watson: 'There’s the scarlet thread of murder running through the colourless skein of life…' (A Study in Scarlet)

The "red thread" discussed in this post is completely unrelated to the notion from botanical pathology which refers to a disfiguring, but non-fatal, plant disease (especially of grasses) with that name.

Selected readings

"Long words" (6/25/18) — esp. this comment

C. Scott Littleton, "Were Some of the Xinjiang Mummies 'Epi-Scythians'? An Excursus in Trans-Eurasian Folklore and Mythology." In Victor H. Mair, The Bronze Age and Early Iron Age Peoples of Eastern Central Asia (Washington D.C. and Philadelphia: Institute for the Study of Man and the University of Pennsylvania Museum, 1998), vol. 2, pp. 746-766.

