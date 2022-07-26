Red thread
Over the years, I have come across the expression "red thread" in various and sundry circumstances. The latest instance was conveyed to me by the French journalist and documentary director, Philippe Grangereau. As we were working together on an illustrated piece of reportage about the Tarim mummies, he would remind me from time to time that everything that went into the text had to contribute and be related to what he called the "red wire" (speaking in English). The first several times Philippe used that expression I didn't know what he was talking about. Finally I asked him how to say it in French. When he told me "fil rouge", I knew right away that he meant "red thread", and that fit perfectly with my understanding of the need for all the elements in the text to be related to the central narrative thread that ran through it.
When I grasped that idea, simultaneously a statement by Confucius from two and a half millennia ago flashed into my mind: "My Way has one thread that runs through it" — supposedly referring to loyalty and reciprocity. (Analects 4:15)
It's a unifying thread, but it's not red.
Nevertheless, as long as I have been studying Chinese folklore and legend, I've always been conscious of a veritable red thread:
Red Thread of Fate (Chinese: 姻緣紅線; pinyin: Yīnyuán hóngxiàn), also referred to as the Red Thread of Marriage, and other variants, is an East Asian belief originating from Chinese mythology. It is commonly thought of as an invisible red cord around the finger of those that are destined to meet one another in a certain situation as they are "their true love". According to Chinese legend, the deity in charge of "the red thread" is believed to be Yuè Xià Lǎorén (月下老人), often abbreviated to Yuè Lǎo (月老), the old lunar matchmaker god, who is in charge of marriages. In the original Chinese myth, it is tied around both parties' ankles, while in Japanese culture it is bound from a male's thumb to a female's little finger. Although in modern times it is common across all these cultures to depict the thread being tied around the fingers, often the little finger. The color red in Chinese culture symbolises happiness and it is also prominently featured during Chinese weddings, such as having both bride and groom wear red throughout the entire procession or at some point during the marriage rituals.
Yet this red thread of fate / marriage is quite different from the fil rouge that Philippe was talking about. It is also unlike many other types of red thread that I had encountered in studying diverse cultures. Here are some, nicely presented on Stack Exchange (selections):
In Swedish the expression "röd tråd" (literally "red thread") is used to describe that something follows a theme. For instance, if a piece of text has a "red thread", it's written with a consistent thought throughout the text. [VHM: same as the French "fil rouge"]
The expression originates from the Greek mythology where King Theseus found his way out of the Minotaur's labyrinth by following a "red thread".
It could also be derived from that formerly a red thread were found twisted in some cordage belonging to the English Navy. In a figurative sense first used by Goethe in his work Wahlverwandschaften.
I do not recall ever seeing 'red thread' used in English in such a sense.
…"red thread" is used in Russian in such sense, and, interestingly, this expression is said to originate from red strands in ropes used by British Royal Navy.
I remember my English teacher using "red thread", but it seems that it was a literal translation of the German "roter Faden" (equivalent to Swedish).
Sherlock Holmes once remarked to Dr Watson: 'There’s the scarlet thread of murder running through the colourless skein of life…' (A Study in Scarlet)
The red thread as a metaphor for a consistent theme is not unique to Swedish. It probably originated not with Theseus, but with Goethe who wrote in Elective Affinities:
There is, we are told, a curious contrivance in the service of the English marine. The ropes in use in the royal navy, from the largest to the smallest, are so twisted that a red thread runs through them from end to end, which cannot be extracted without undoing the whole; and by which the smallest pieces may be recognized as belonging to the crown. Just so is there drawn through Ottilie's diary, a thread of attachment and affection which connects it all together, and characterizes the whole.
Genesis was written before Greek mythology existed, right? References to red/scarlet threads, then, come up first in the Old Testament.
Perhaps most famously, the harlot Rahab of the ancient city of Jericho, tied a scarlet cord in her window (she lived in the wall of the city). Eventually, when the walls of Jericho came down, she and her family were saved. (Joshua 2:1-21)
As far as "the red thread" being used for "theme":
Bible students sometimes refer to “the scarlet thread running through the Bible.” By this they mean that the Bible’s theme is Jesus Christ and His sacrifice for the redemption of mankind.
Of course, it’s a different matter whether the specific myth of Theseus and the Minotaur dates back that far. Its events are usually placed towards the end of the second millennium BC, but whether the myth itself is much older or significantly younger is pretty much anyone’s guess.
The "red thread" discussed in this post is completely unrelated to the notion from botanical pathology which refers to a disfiguring, but non-fatal, plant disease (especially of grasses) with that name.
Selected readings
- "Long words" (6/25/18) — esp. this comment
- C. Scott Littleton, "Were Some of the Xinjiang Mummies 'Epi-Scythians'? An Excursus in Trans-Eurasian Folklore and Mythology." In Victor H. Mair, The Bronze Age and Early Iron Age Peoples of Eastern Central Asia (Washington D.C. and Philadelphia: Institute for the Study of Man and the University of Pennsylvania Museum, 1998), vol. 2, pp. 746-766.
Jenny Chu said,
July 26, 2022 @ 6:17 am
My German boss used to harangue us constantly about the red thread that we were always seeming to be missing in our presentations. It confused most of the team, who were from a Chinese cultural background and only knew of the marriage related red thread.
Martin Holterman said,
July 26, 2022 @ 6:29 am
For completeness, the expression exists in Dutch as well. (And, accordingly, in some of my compatriots' more creative attempts at speaking English.)
Sophie said,
July 26, 2022 @ 7:27 am
In 1990 in Jerusalem, a Moroccan Jewish woman tied a red thread around my left wrist, insisting in Hebrew that I not remove it. Wikipedia has an entry on the beliefs behind this in “Red string (kabbalah).”
John Swindle said,
July 26, 2022 @ 7:48 am
The protective red thread around the wrist that Sophie mentioned is also present in some varieties of Buddhism. I’ve been given them by both Tibetan and Sri Lankan monks. There is also some discourse about the red thread of compassion or the red thread of life and its passions.
DF said,
July 26, 2022 @ 7:53 am
I have never heard “red thread” in English, but there is a “golden thread” that I am familiar with being used in similar way. https://dictionary.cambridge.org/us/example/english/golden-thread
And when I try to google what myth a golden thread might come from, I get the same minotaur and bible stories as referenced in the post. Was there a historical moment when red thread changed to golden thread in English?
Theo said,
July 26, 2022 @ 7:57 am
Tangentially related:
"I drew them with cords of a man, with bands of love:" (KJV Bible, Hosea 11:4a)
索 (lit. rope) to search, to seek
Theseus's thread ("clue")
jhh said,
July 26, 2022 @ 8:04 am
There was a Zen koan about "the read thread of passion that runs between the legs." I'm trying to stir this up from memory, but the phrase comes from Chinese master Sung-Yuan. The Japanese Zen master Ikkyu also talks about this. It seems to have something to do with the question of celibacy of the priesthood.
jhh said,
July 26, 2022 @ 8:05 am
Erm, red thread ;)
Victor Mair said,
July 26, 2022 @ 8:11 am
"The red string: A cultural history of a Jewish folk symbol," Elly Teman, in Jewish Cultural Studies (2008), S. J. Bronner, editor. With associated references.
https://www.academia.edu/1262277/The_red_string_A_cultural_history_of_a_Jewish_folk_symbol
Thanks to Talya Fishman
Celena said,
July 26, 2022 @ 8:30 am
I feel like this discussion is missing possibly one of the most well-known "red threads" of the internet generation – the red threads of conspiracies!