From John Rohsenow:
In normal orientation, left to right, the sign reads:
Wǔjǐng běijīng shì zǒngduì yīyuàn
武警北京市总队医院
Beijing Armed Police Corps Hospital
Maybe they were inspired to write it this way because it was a left turn sign.
Mark Hansell said,
July 17, 2022 @ 8:50 pm
I've seen many vehicles in China where the order of writing on the side was always front-to-back: left-to-right on the driver's side, right-to-left on the passenger's side. Chinese written this way was pretty easy to understand, but sometimes there would be Pinyin (usually without word breaks), which was totally incomprehensible.
Cynthia Yumei Ning said,
July 17, 2022 @ 9:41 pm
Somewhere among my photos I have pictures of three signs (characters only) placed next to each other, say in a railway station, where sign A is written right-to-left (say, 津天往）, sign B is written top-to-bottom (say, 往
北
, and sign C is written left-to-right. All perfectly comprehensible!
Cynthia Yumei Ning said,
July 17, 2022 @ 9:44 pm
Shoots. That comment posted before I was done writing it. The middle sign would have been something like 往北京 and sign C something like 往成都。
Philip Schnell said,
July 17, 2022 @ 9:45 pm
That’s common practice on boats and ferries in Japan as well: left-to-right on the port side, right-to-left on starboard. I remember being mightily puzzled when I was first learning the language by my local ferry Sekizen being labeled んぜきせ (N-ZE-KI-SE).
But by far the weirdest example I’ve seen was a shipping company known as Osaki that adopted that rule for their trucks but wrote the name in rо̄maji, so that the left side said “OSAKI,” while the right side said “IKASO.”