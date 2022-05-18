« previous post |

Herewith, I wish to announce the publication of a stupendous Festschrift in honor of András Róna-Tas’s 90th birthday.

András Róna-Tas, distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of Szeged, Hungary, winner of several international prestigious prizes, has devoted his long academic career to the study of Chuvash, Turkic elements in Hungarian, Mongolic-Tibetan linguistic contacts, the Para-Mongolic language Khitan and other Central Asian languages and cultures.

This book, presented to him on the occasion of his 90th birthday, contains a collection of papers in Turkic and Mongolic Studies, with a focus on the literacy, culture, and languages of the steppe civilizations. It is organized in three sections: Turkic Studies, Mongolic Studies, and Linguistic and cultural contacts of Altaic languages. It contains papers by some of the most renowned experts in Central Asia Studies.

Here are the title and publication data:

Historical Linguistics and Philology of Central Asia: Essays in Turkic and Mongolic Studies

Series: Languages of Asia, Volume: 26



Volume Editor: Bayarma Khabtagaeva

As may readily be seen from the Table of Contents, copied below, there's something for practically everyone in this magnificent volume.

Part 1 Turkic Studies



1 Pilot Entries of the Chuvash Etymological Dictionary under Preparation

Author: Klára Agyagási

Pages:

3–14



2 The Northwest Karaim Lord’s Prayer

Author: Éva Á. Csató

Pages:

15–28



3 Turkic Lexical Borrowability in China

Author: Marcel Erdal

Pages:

29–38



4 The Kaepiči [Каепичи]

Author: Peter Golden

Pages:

39–89



5 Auf dem Wege der imperialen Eingliederung: Das Testament von ʿAlīkey Atalïq aus dem Jahre 1639

Author: Mária Ivanics

Pages:

90–118



6 The Chuvash Aorist

Author: Lars Johanson

Pages:

119–127



7 Zu den ‚gelehrten Entlehnungen‘ indischer Herkunft im Alttürkischen

Author: Jens Peter Laut

Pages:

128–151



8 The Presentation of Kazakh Literature in Hungary

Author: Raushangul Mukusheva

Pages:

152–162



9 Some Characteristics of Cardinal Numerals between 2 and 19 in Karaim Bible Translations: New Results Based on New Karaim Materials

Author: Zsuzsanna Olach

Pages:

163–175



10 Süci/sücü ‘wine’: The Career of an Old Turkic Word in Classical Anatolian and Ottoman Turkish Poetry

Author: Benedek Péri

Pages:

176–187



11 Sturtevant’s Law and Chuvash

Author: Uli Schamiloglu

Pages:

188–200



12 Magic, Sorcery and Related Terms in Early Turkic

Author: Jens Wilkens

Pages:

201–226



13 On the Expanded and Revised Second Edition of the Historical and Etymological Dictionary of the Turkish by Andreas Tietze

Author: Emine Yılmaz

Pages:

227–237

14 Baumwolle und Indigo

Author: Peter Zieme

Pages:

238–248



Part 2 Mongolic Studies



15 Handle with Care! The Limits of Use of Manuscripts Demonstrated on the Hua-Yi yiyu Texts of the National Central Library

Author: Ákos Bertalan Apatóczky

Pages:

251–260



16 Kalmyk Pipe and Mongolian Snuff Tobacco—as Means of Communication

Based on Gábor Bálint of Szentkatolna’s Linguistic Records, 1871–1873

Author: Ágnes Birtalan

Pages:

261–279



17 Issues of Comparative Uralic and Altaic Studies (9): Medial Intervocalic *k and *g in Mongolic

Author: Juha Janhunen

Pages:

280–297



18 Mongol kiged: A Verbal Adverb as Conjunction and Verbal Noun

Author: György Kara

Pages:

298–310



19 The ‘Oirat Fragment’ in the Erdeni tunumal neretü sudur and Its Linguistic Value

Author: Pavel Rykin

Pages:

311–343



20 A Previously Unknown Middle Mongolian Fragment from Pelliot Xixia Collection in the Bibliotèque Nationale de France

Author: Alexander Vovin

Pages:

344–353



21 Opfere im Tempel des Konfuzius! Ein kleiner Almanach der frühen Cing Zeit

Author: Michael Weiers

Pages:

354–364

22 On the Phonetic Value of Some Glyphs of Khitan Small Script

Author: Wu Yingzhe

Pages:

365–372



Part 3 Linguistic and Cultural Contacts of Altaic Languages



23 An Enigmatic Name for Wild Pears in Zazaki: A Study on Names of Pears in Asia Minor

Author: Uwe Bläsing

Pages:

375–393



24 Similarities in Hungarian and Turkic Folk Literature: Folktales

Author: Éva Csáki

Pages:

394–399



25 The Arabic and Persian Layer of Names of Chuvash Mythical Creatures

Author: Edina Dallos

Pages:

400–419



26 On Perfectly Good-Looking Morphological Comparanda and Their (Sometimes, However, Lacking) Significance for Hypotheses of Language Relationship

Some Marginal Footnotes on the (Still Ongoing?) Altaic Debate

Author: Stefan Georg

Pages:

420–428



27 Siberian Draculesses

Author: Elisabetta Ragagnin

Pages:

429–441



28 A Recently Discovered Inner Mongolian Pentatonic Fifth Shifting Tunes, and Their Turkic and Hungarian Connections

Author: János Sipos

Pages:

442–462



29 Turcica and Mongolica in Muʿīn al-Dīn Naṭanzī’s Muntakhab al-Tavārīkh

Author: István Vásáry

Pages:

463–472



30 On Color Terms in Dagur

Author: Bayarma Khabtagaeva

Pages:

473–497

What riches are inspired by the towering achievements of an eminent nonagenarian of the likes of András Róna-Tas, one, moreover, who is still working, publishing new materials on the Khitan language!

