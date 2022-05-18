Languages and cultures of Central Asia
Herewith, I wish to announce the publication of a stupendous Festschrift in honor of András Róna-Tas’s 90th birthday.
András Róna-Tas, distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of Szeged, Hungary, winner of several international prestigious prizes, has devoted his long academic career to the study of Chuvash, Turkic elements in Hungarian, Mongolic-Tibetan linguistic contacts, the Para-Mongolic language Khitan and other Central Asian languages and cultures.
This book, presented to him on the occasion of his 90th birthday, contains a collection of papers in Turkic and Mongolic Studies, with a focus on the literacy, culture, and languages of the steppe civilizations. It is organized in three sections: Turkic Studies, Mongolic Studies, and Linguistic and cultural contacts of Altaic languages. It contains papers by some of the most renowned experts in Central Asia Studies.
Here are the title and publication data:
Historical Linguistics and Philology of Central Asia: Essays in Turkic and Mongolic Studies
Series: Languages of Asia, Volume: 26
Volume Editor: Bayarma Khabtagaeva
As may readily be seen from the Table of Contents, copied below, there's something for practically everyone in this magnificent volume.
Part 1 Turkic Studies
1 Pilot Entries of the Chuvash Etymological Dictionary under Preparation
Author: Klára Agyagási

3–14
2 The Northwest Karaim Lord’s Prayer
Author: Éva Á. Csató

15–28
3 Turkic Lexical Borrowability in China
Author: Marcel Erdal

29–38
4 The Kaepiči [Каепичи]
Author: Peter Golden

39–89
5 Auf dem Wege der imperialen Eingliederung: Das Testament von ʿAlīkey Atalïq aus dem Jahre 1639
Author: Mária Ivanics

90–118
6 The Chuvash Aorist
Author: Lars Johanson

119–127
7 Zu den ‚gelehrten Entlehnungen‘ indischer Herkunft im Alttürkischen
Author: Jens Peter Laut

128–151
8 The Presentation of Kazakh Literature in Hungary
Author: Raushangul Mukusheva

152–162
9 Some Characteristics of Cardinal Numerals between 2 and 19 in Karaim Bible Translations: New Results Based on New Karaim Materials
Author: Zsuzsanna Olach

163–175
10 Süci/sücü ‘wine’: The Career of an Old Turkic Word in Classical Anatolian and Ottoman Turkish Poetry
Author: Benedek Péri

176–187
11 Sturtevant’s Law and Chuvash
Author: Uli Schamiloglu

188–200
12 Magic, Sorcery and Related Terms in Early Turkic
Author: Jens Wilkens

201–226
13 On the Expanded and Revised Second Edition of the Historical and Etymological Dictionary of the Turkish by Andreas Tietze
Author: Emine Yılmaz

227–237
14 Baumwolle und Indigo
Author: Peter Zieme

238–248
Part 2 Mongolic Studies
15 Handle with Care! The Limits of Use of Manuscripts Demonstrated on the Hua-Yi yiyu Texts of the National Central Library
Author: Ákos Bertalan Apatóczky

251–260
16 Kalmyk Pipe and Mongolian Snuff Tobacco—as Means of Communication
Based on Gábor Bálint of Szentkatolna’s Linguistic Records, 1871–1873
Author: Ágnes Birtalan

261–279
17 Issues of Comparative Uralic and Altaic Studies (9): Medial Intervocalic *k and *g in Mongolic
Author: Juha Janhunen

280–297
18 Mongol kiged: A Verbal Adverb as Conjunction and Verbal Noun
Author: György Kara

298–310
19 The ‘Oirat Fragment’ in the Erdeni tunumal neretü sudur and Its Linguistic Value
Author: Pavel Rykin

311–343
20 A Previously Unknown Middle Mongolian Fragment from Pelliot Xixia Collection in the Bibliotèque Nationale de France
Author: Alexander Vovin

344–353
21 Opfere im Tempel des Konfuzius! Ein kleiner Almanach der frühen Cing Zeit
Author: Michael Weiers

354–364
22 On the Phonetic Value of Some Glyphs of Khitan Small Script
Author: Wu Yingzhe

365–372
Part 3 Linguistic and Cultural Contacts of Altaic Languages
23 An Enigmatic Name for Wild Pears in Zazaki: A Study on Names of Pears in Asia Minor
Author: Uwe Bläsing

375–393
24 Similarities in Hungarian and Turkic Folk Literature: Folktales
Author: Éva Csáki

394–399
25 The Arabic and Persian Layer of Names of Chuvash Mythical Creatures
Author: Edina Dallos

400–419
26 On Perfectly Good-Looking Morphological Comparanda and Their (Sometimes, However, Lacking) Significance for Hypotheses of Language Relationship
Some Marginal Footnotes on the (Still Ongoing?) Altaic Debate
Author: Stefan Georg

420–428
27 Siberian Draculesses
Author: Elisabetta Ragagnin

429–441
28 A Recently Discovered Inner Mongolian Pentatonic Fifth Shifting Tunes, and Their Turkic and Hungarian Connections
Author: János Sipos

442–462
29 Turcica and Mongolica in Muʿīn al-Dīn Naṭanzī’s Muntakhab al-Tavārīkh
Author: István Vásáry

463–472
30 On Color Terms in Dagur
Author: Bayarma Khabtagaeva

473–497
What riches are inspired by the towering achievements of an eminent nonagenarian of the likes of András Róna-Tas, one, moreover, who is still working, publishing new materials on the Khitan language!
