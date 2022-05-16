« previous post |

James Millward sent in a very interesting and important communication (copied in full below) touching upon the ethnic composition of what has now become the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) a thousand and more years ago, especially its Turkic and Proto-Turkic components, together with its proto-Mongolic and para-Mongolic congeners.

Since it is of crucial significance for the early middle, middle, and modern history of the East Asian Heartland (EAH) and Extended East Asian Heartland (EEAH) (see the second item by Victor H. Mair in the "Selected readings"), this is a topic that I have long wanted to address in extenso on Language Log, so I welcome Professor Millward's timely submission on the origins and identification of "Tuoba".

Since this lengthy post is chiefly about a group called Tuoba (in Modern Standard Mandarin [MSM] pronunciation of the Sinitic / Sinographic transcription of their ethnonym), supposedly a clan of a people called Xianbei (MSM pronunciation of the Sinitic / Sinographic transcription of their ethnonym), and because it is a very thorny and complicated issue having contemporary political implications, we had better gain a modicum of familiarity with who the Tuoba and Xianbei were, as well as where and when they lived.

Tuoba

The Tuoba, (Middle Chinese: *tʰak-bɛt) also known as the Taugast or Tabgach (Old Turkic: Tabγač), was a Xianbei clan in Imperial China.

During the Sixteen Kingdoms period in northern China, the Tuoba clan established and ruled the dynastic state of Dai from 310 to 376. In 386, the Tuoba clan restored Dai, only to rename the dynasty "Wei" (known retroactively in Chinese historiography as the "Northern Wei") in the same year. The Northern Wei was a powerful dynasty that unified northern China after the Sixteen Kingdoms period and became increasingly sinicized. As a result, from 496, the name "Tuoba" disappeared by an edict of the Emperor Xiaowen of Northern Wei, who adopted the Han surname of Yuan (元). After the Northern Wei split into the Eastern Wei and Western Wei in 535, the Western Wei briefly restored the Tuoba name in 554.

A branch of the Tanguts originally bore the surname Tuoba, but their chieftains were subsequently bestowed the Chinese surnames Li (李) and Zhao (趙) by the Tang dynasty and the Song dynasty respectively. The Tangut Tuoba clan later adopted the surname Weiming (嵬名) and eventually established the Western Xia dynasty in northwestern China.

The Tuoba and their Rouran enemies descended from common ancestors. The Weishu stated that the Rourans were of Donghu origins and Tuoba originated from Xianbei, who were also Donghu's descendants. The Donghu ancestors of Tuoba and Rouran were most likely proto-Mongols. Nomadic confederations of Inner Asia were often linguistically diverse, and Tuoba Wei comprised the para-Mongolic Tuoba as well as assimilated Turkic peoples such as Hegu (紇骨) and Yizhan (乙旃); consequently, about one quarter of the Tuoba tribal confederation was composed of Dingling elements as Tuoba migrated from northeastern Mongolia to northern China.

Alexander Vovin (2007) identifies the Tuoba language as a Mongolic language. On the other hand, Juha Janhunen proposed that the Tuoba might have spoken an Oghur Turkic language René Grousset, writing in the early 20th century, identifies the Tuoba as a Turkic tribe. According to Peter Boodberg, a 20th-century scholar, the Tuoba language was essentially Turkic with Mongolic admixture. Chen Sanping observed that the Tuoba language contains both elements. Liu Xueyao stated that the Tuoba may have had their own language which should not be assumed to be identical with any other known languages.

Xianbei

The Xianbei ( ; Chinese: 鮮卑; pinyin: Xiānbēi) were a Proto-Mongolic ancient nomadic people that once resided in the eastern Eurasian steppes in what is today Mongolia, Inner Mongolia, and Northeastern China. They originated from the Donghu people who splintered into the Wuhuan and Xianbei when they were defeated by the Xiongnu at the end of the 3rd century BC. The Xianbei were largely subordinate to larger nomadic powers and the Han dynasty until they gained prominence in 87 AD by killing the Xiongnu chanyu Youliu. However unlike the Xiongnu, the Xianbei political structure lacked the organization to pose a concerted challenge to the Chinese for most of their time as a nomadic people.

After suffering several defeats by the end of the Three Kingdoms period, the Xianbei migrated south and settled in close proximity to Han society and submitted as vassals, being granted the titles of dukes. As the Xianbei Murong, Tuoba, and Duan tribes were one of the Five Barbarians who were vassals of the Western Jin and Eastern Jin dynasties, they took part in the Uprising of the Five Barbarians as allies of the Eastern Jin against the other four barbarians, the Xiongnu, Jie, Di and Qiang.

The Xianbei were at one point all defeated and conquered by the Di-led Former Qin dynasty before it fell apart not long after its defeat in the Battle of Fei River by the Eastern Jin. The Xianbei later founded their own dynasties and reunited northern China under the Northern Wei dynasty. These states opposed and promoted sinicization at one point or another but trended towards the latter and had merged with the general Chinese population by the Tang dynasty. The Northern Wei also arranged for ethnic Han elites to marry daughters of the Tuoba imperial clan in the 480s. More than fifty percent of Tuoba Xianbei princesses of the Northern Wei were married to southern Han men from the imperial families and aristocrats from southern China of the Southern dynasties who defected and moved north to join the Northern Wei.

Paul Pelliot tentatively reconstructs the Later Han Chinese pronunciation of 鮮卑 as */serbi/, from *Särpi, after noting that Chinese scribes used 鮮 to transcribe Middle Persian sēr (lion) and 卑 to transcribe foreign syllable /pi/; for instance, Sanskrit गोपी gopī "milkmaid, cowherdess" became Middle Chinese 瞿卑 (ɡɨo-piᴇ) (> Mand. qúbēi).

On the one hand, *Särpi may be linked to Mongolic root *ser ~*sir which means "crest, bristle, sticking out, projecting, etc." (cf. Khalkha сэрвэн serven), possibly referring to the Xianbei's horses (semantically analogous with the Turkic ethnonym Yabaqu < Yapağu 'matted hair or wool', later 'a matted-haired animal, i.e. a colt') On the other hand, Book of Later Han and Book of Wei stated that: before becoming an ethnonym, Xianbei had been a toponym, referring to the Great Xianbei mountains (大鮮卑山), which is now identified as the Greater Khingan range (simplified Chinese: 大兴安岭; traditional Chinese: 大興安嶺; pinyin: Dà Xīng'ān Lǐng).

Shimunek (2018) reconstructs *serbi for Xiānbēi and *širwi for 室韋 Shìwéi < MC *ɕiɪt̚-ɦʉi. This same root might be the origin of ethnonym Sibe.

Now we come to the significant new materials submitted by James Millward:

In a 2019 speech regarding ethnic affairs, PRC President Xi Jinping included the following historical summary:

[VHM: All MSM transcriptions in this section have been added by me.]

Wǒmen yōujiǔ de lìshǐ shì gè mínzú gòngtóng shūxiě de. Zǎo zài xiānqín shíqí, wǒguó jiù zhújiàn xíngchéngle yǐ yánhuáng huáxià wèi níngjù héxīn,“wǔ fāngzhīmín” gòng tiānxià de jiāoróng géjú. Qín guó “shū tóngwén, chē tóng guǐ, liàng tóng héng, xíng tóng lún”, kāiqǐle Zhōngguó tǒngyī de duō mínzú guójiā fāzhǎn de lìchéng. Cǐhòu, wúlùn nǎge mínzú rù zhǔ zhōngyuán, dōu yǐ tǒngyī tiānxià wéi jǐrèn, dōu yǐ Zhōnghuá wénhuà de zhèngtǒng zìjū. Fēnlì rú Nánběicháo, dōu zì xǔ Zhōnghuá zhèngtǒng; duìzhì rú Sòng Liáo Xià Jīn, dōu bèi chēng wéi “táohuā shí”; tǒngyī rú Qín Hàn, Suí Táng, Yuán Míng Qīng, gèng shì “liù hé tóng fēng, jiǔ zhōu gòng guàn”. Qín Hàn xióngfēng, dà táng qìxiàng, kāng qián shèngshì, dōu shì gè mínzú gòngtóng zhùjiù de lìshǐ. Jīntiān, wǒmen shíxiàn Zhōngguó mèng, jiù yào jǐnjǐn yīkào gè zú rénmín de lìliàng.

我们悠久的历史是各民族共同书写的。早在先秦时期，我国就逐渐形成了以炎黄华夏为凝聚核心、“五方之民”共天下的交融格局。秦国“书同文，车同轨，量同衡，行同伦”，开启了中国统一的多民族国家发展的历程。此后，无论哪个民族入主中原，都以统一天下为己任，都以中华文化的正统自居。分立如南北朝，都自诩中华正统；对峙如宋辽夏金，都被称为“桃花石”；统一如秦汉、隋唐、元明清，更是“六合同风，九州共贯”。秦汉雄风、大唐气象、康乾盛世，都是各民族共同铸就的历史。今天，我们实现中国梦，就要紧紧依靠各族人民的力量.

( Xi Jinping, “Speech at the National Commendation Meeting for Minzu Unity and Progress” (Zai quanguo minzu tuanjie jinbu biaozhang dahui shang de jianghua) 27 September 2019, Xi Jinping, “Speech at the National Commendation Meeting for Minzu Unity and Progress” () 27 September 2019, posted on the website of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission of the PRC

My question is about táohuā shí 桃花石 "peach blossom stone," but first, here's my translation of Xi's passage:

Our long history is written by all ethnic groups. As early as the Qin era, our country gradually formed into an amalgamated configuration from a nucleus coalesced from the Hua-Xia people under Emperor Yan and the Yellow Emperor, and the “peoples of five directions” sharing Tianxia [VHM: "All-Under-Heaven"]. Qin’s standardization of written script, carriage axle-lengths, weights and measures, and customs and values, launched the process of development of China’s unified multi-national state. After that, no matter what minzu came into the Central Plain to live, all saw unifying Tianxia as their duty, and all considered themselves orthodox in Chinese cultural terms. If divided like the Southern and Northern Dynasties, they all bragged that they were Chinese orthodox (Zhonghua zhengtong). If in mutual confrontation, like Song, Liao, Xixia (Tangut) and Jin, all were called Tabghach [i.e., all were called “China” by outsiders]. When unified like Qin and Han, Sui and Tang, Yuan, Ming and Qing, it was even more a case of “customs and civilization in the Six Directions are all as one, laws and decrees apply uniformly across the Nine Divisions.” The heroic style of Qin and Han, the vital spirit of Great Tang, the prosperous age of Kangxi and Qianlong emperors [of the Qing] were all history collectively forged by every minzu. Today, in realizing the China Dream, we must closely rely on the strength of the people of every minzu. [VHM: Note that Millward leaves mínzú 民族 untranslated. It can mean lots of things: nation, nationality, people, ethnic group, race, volk. Since these are all touchy terms, it is understandable why the translator would shy away from them. See the "Selected readings" for in-depth discussions of mínzú 民族.]

There were a number of on-line articles explaining the quotes and allusions in this speech of Xi's, and one of the things they explained was "taohuashi". This Chinese wiki about it states in its first line that the name "taohuashi" is Old Turkic and mentions three theories about the origins of the word Tabghach, which as you know came to be used in a generic sense for "China" in such places as the Orkhon [Old Turkic] inscriptions and even a Byzantine text. I still haven't figured out how to use the medieval and ancient Chinese pronunciation dictionaries — are there online versions now? I really should, but in the meanwhile, what do you think of the etymologies linking Tabghach to "Táng jiā 唐家" or “Dà Hàn 大汉”？ I am suspicious of both, since they seem so sino-centric and apparently phonetically distant from Tabghach. I don't know the Tang or pre-Tang pronunciation of tuòbá 拓跋; but seemingly you'd need a metathesis to get the labial b before the alveolar (or further back) g / k/ kh. I don't know how probable that is.

Notes by VHM:

Trying to link "Táng jiā 唐家" or “Dà Hàn 大汉” to Tabgach makes no sense. Phonologically they are remote from Tabgach, even in Middle Sinitic reconstruction. Semantically they both strain credulity, since the former means "Tang family" and the latter means "Great Han", whereas "Tabgach" is surely the transcription of a non-Sinitic ethnonym.



tuòbá 拓跋

Middle Sinitic: /tʰɑk̚ buɑt̚/

táohuāshí 桃花石

Middle Sinitic: /dɑu hˠua d͡ʑiᴇk̚/

Etymology 1

Noun

桃花石

Etymology 2

Phono-semantic matching of Turkic; compare Old Turkic ‬‎ (tabγač, “Tuoba, a Xianbei clan; the Chinese”). Compare 拓跋 (MC tʰɑk̚ buɑt̚), 拓拔氏 (MC tʰɑk̚ bʉɐt̚ d͡ʑiᴇX).

Proper noun

桃花石

( obsolete ) th century. Name of China used by people in Central Asia in the 13

Anyway, do you have any opinion on these three theories about "Tabghach"? My surmise is that when bringing this up, Xi's speech-writer thought he was saying " Táng jiā 唐家" in an erudite way, and not pointing out that "China" has been called by Altaic names for centuries. Of course, it's perfectly consistent with other examples (Khitai, and Qin = Sin = China itself) that the indigenous name of the Northern Wei (Tuoba / Tabghach) would be used across Eurasia to refer to states in north China even centuries after the Wei state was gone.

Would Tabghach perhaps reflect an Altaic pronunciation from which Tuoba was a transcription into Chinese? or might Tabghach be an Altaicization of Tuoba (as one of these theories suggests)–but then where did Tuoba come from in the first place?

The issues that Jim Millward has raised are of utmost significance for coming to terms with Xi Jinping's pseudo-ethno-etymological maunderings. They may seem plausible for Han / PRC patriots and nationalists, but their ramifications for genuine historical and linguistic research are worrisomely disturbing.

