[This is a guest post by Bob Ramsey]

In Joseon Korea, state agencies enthusiastically accepted their satellite position vis-à-vis Ming China. In fact, when King Sejong (1397-1450) revealed his new, non-Chinese writing system, the bureaucracy issued, in 1444, a blistering denunciation bordering on accusations of blasphemy:

“Our court, since the times of our founders and ancestors, has with utmost sincerity served the Great. We have uniformly honored Chinese institutions. But now, at this time of identical culture and identical standards, we create the Vernacular Script. We observe and attend this with alarm… If these graphs should flow into China, and if people there should adversely criticize them, how could we be without shame, considering our Service to the Great and our emulation of Chinese civilization!

“Although from ancient times customs and local usages have differed within the Nine Lands, there has never been a case of separately making a script based on local speech. Only the likes of the Mongols, Japanese, and Tibetans have their own graphs. But these are the matters of barbarians, and not worth talking about. It has been traditionally said, ‘Change the barbarians using Chinese ways; we have never heard of changing toward barbarianism.’ … In matters of culture, literary and material, and in ritual and music, we have rather imitated Chinese civilization. To now separately make the Vernacular Script is to abandon China and identify ourselves with barbarians. This would be what they call forsaking the perfume of storax for the dungball pushed by the beetle. How could this fail to have great implications for our civilization!”

“Service to the Great” was virtually a national motto, after all. But… Sejong’s new alphabet was “a dungball pushed by the beetle”?

Here, it’s important to remember that the Korean king was not an absolute monarch like China’s emperor. Sejong was subject to censorship by several governmental organs, and this rebuke from his College of Assembled Worthies was not considered out of line.

And, in fact, the bureaucracy prevailed. Classical Chinese continued to be the official writing system of Korea up until the middle of the 19th century. Hangul would have to wait to become a Korean icon.

