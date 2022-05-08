« previous post |

As seen on Weibo: Shanghai residents go to their balconies to sing & protest lack of supplies. A drone appears: “Please comply w covid restrictions. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing.” https://t.co/0ZTc8fznaV pic.twitter.com/pAnEGOlBIh — Alice Su (@aliceysu) April 6, 2022

In case the video disappears from Weibo, it can be seen on YouTube. We have also archived a copy at Language Log headquarters.

Here's the haunting quote in Mandarin:

kòngzhì línghún duì zìyóu de kěwàng

控制灵魂对自由的渴望

"Control your soul's desire for freedom"

Outside of China, people were stunned when they read that quotation. Inside China, people recognized it as a lame attempt at humor. Vast is the discrepancy between emic and etic interpretation of cultural phenomena.

Unbelievable as it may seem to Westerners, "Control your soul's desire for freedom" is immediately taken for jocularity in China. I will explain how so below.



Here's the quotation in context:

Jiǔtíng jiāyuán de jūmín péngyǒumen, zài yìqíng fēngkòng qíjiān, qǐng yángé zūnshǒu shì zhèngfǔ xiāngguān fángyì guīdìng, kòngzhì línghún duì zìyóu de kěwàng, bùyào kāi chuāng gēchàng, cǐ xíngwéi yǒu yìqíng chuánbò de fēngxiǎn.

九亭家園的居民朋友們，在疫情風控期間，請嚴格遵守市政府相關防疫規定，控制靈魂對自由的渴望，不要開窗歌唱，此行為有疫情傳播的風險。

Residents and friends of Jiuting Homestead [i.e., "Nine Pavilions Gardens"] , during the epidemic control period, please strictly abide by the relevant epidemic prevention regulations of the municipal government, control the soul's desire for freedom, and do not open the window to sing. This behavior has the risk of spreading the epidemic.

Despite the faint, muffled, barely audible sound of the drone speaker, it is relatively easy to understand what is being said because it is so highly formulaic. Such messages are routinely broadcast to persons subject to mass quarantine. Except that, in this case, someone tried to insert a bit of black humor by slipping in the clause about controlling one's soul's desire for freedom. This amounts to a gěng 梗 ("shtick"), about which I have written extensively here. Its usage falls roughly into the same category as memes, emojis, and the like.

Under such dire circumstances, humor seems the last thing enforcing authorities would resort to in an effort to have their diktats accepted, yet the roots of irony and satire run deep, though their manifestations are quite different in China than in America and Europe (see here and in the "Selected readings").

As to when the mock injunction to "control your soul's desire for freedom" became popular in China, it's hard to trace it back before the mega Shanghai lockdowns (e.g., on Baidu.com). This one is earlier, from March 3 2020. However, it’s still pandemic related. Be that as it may "control your soul's desire for freedom" is so widespread that one gets the feeling it began to spread before the coronavirus pandemic that erupted in Wuhan in early 2020, but that is difficult to prove.



" Control your soul's desire for freedom" has seeped into all sorts of nooks and crannies of young netizens' lives. Whoever it was that attempted to lighten the mood of those who were suffering quarantine restrictions by trying to be humorous seriously misjudged the sentiments of the internees. People locked in their own homes and unable to get enough food or medical care were just not in that sort of mood.

From one Chinese citizen who has studied this case extensively:

In any event, from the setting of the video and the atmosphere, as a Chinese native I can guarantee that what the drone says is not supposed to be in a serious tone). If it were a normal time, people would even laugh about it and spread it in their WeChat groups and treat it as a gěng 梗 ("shtick"). I mean it. It should belong to the kind of shādiāo xīnwén 沙雕新闻 (“sand-sculpture news”), a variant for shǎdiǎo xīnwén 傻屌新闻 (“stupid dick / prick news”, i.e., "silly news") that is concoted on purpose for a laugh among the netizens. Sadly, however, it’s the context now — the lockdown — that makes everything serious in those poor people’s eyes — because the lockdown is indeed serious, isn’t it?

And another Chinese citizen:

Well, maybe it’s still not that exclusively covid-related as one might think — because, first of all, Baidu or Google only shows the most recent news. Covid has already been around for 3 years. Of course it will be quite hard to find this sort of news that occurred 3 years ago. Also, since there are so many pieces of news, memes, and other covid-related reports connected with "kòngzhì línghún duì zìyóu de kěwàng 控制灵魂对自由的渴望 ("control your soul's desire for freedom"), I believe that this vast amount of "new news” would already have quickly replaced all those which were pre-covid, even if they did exist.

One can’t really say that "kòngzhì línghún duì zìyóu de kěwàng 控制灵魂对自由的渴望 (" control your soul's desire for freedom") is for sure covid-related, or the use of which was commenced by covid, simply because the first ten or fifteen pages on search engines are covid-related usages of this gěng 梗 ("shtick").

Regardless of when "kòngzhì línghún duì zìyóu de kěwàng 控制灵魂对自由的渴望 ("control your soul's desire for freedom") began to spread as a gěng 梗 ("shtick") in China, it isn't funny to people who are stuck in lockdown.

