AntC sent in this snippet of Taiwan history overlaying today's native culture rights movement: Taiwan News (in English); Liberty Times Net (in Mandarin). The articles tell a tale of vast amounts of gold stashed away by Japanese colonialists and treasure seekers trying to find it now three quarters of a century later. The photograph of the excavation site in the latter article looks pretty hit or miss.

Allegedly, the fleeing Japanese occupiers buried gold somewhere near Taitung (city; county) in the Jhihben Hot Springs (Zhīběn wēnquán 知本溫泉) area. This is a steep gorge running into the mountains southwest of Taitung. There are plentiful thermal springs in the gorge, with huge resort-hotels that (before Covid) were a magnet for Japanese tourists.

What stopped AntC dead in his tracks was in the last paragraph of the Taiwan News article: the Katratripulr Village. How do you even say that word? Let alone how to transcribe it in Mandarin. He thinks they're a subtribe of the Austronesian Puyuma (people; language).

Whilst holidaying in Taitung, I visited a Puyuma cultural day at what I think was this Community centre: Dōngxìng shèqū wénhuà guǎngchǎng 東興社區文化廣場, in a village inland from Taitung. Google Maps doesn't give any English names — is it Dōngxìng? But that's a common name in Taiwan: there's a Dōngxìng Road in Taichung, Taipei, Tainan, and Shanghai at least.)

Because of the partial similarity in sound and orthography, one is apt to associate Zhīběn 知本 with Rìběn 日本 ("Japan"), but there's no other evidence to support such a conjecture.

Here's a Taiwanese Wikipedia article on Katratripulr, which gives the Sinitic equivalent as Ti-pún, but doesn't explain the origins of the indigenous name Katratripulr.

From Mark Swofford:

I've been to Zhiben several times. Nice place. I don't think they're going to find two tons(!) of gold buried there, though.



The Japanese were the ones who developed Zhiben into a hot spring destination. But I doubt the name is related to Riben in any way. The Japanese referred to it at the time as "Chippon," according to a list of old Japanese toponyms for Taiwan I found and edited.



The Mandarin version of Wikipedia says that the contemporary Mandarin name came from a Hoklo version of the name in the local tribe's language:

Katratripulr（ It has the meaning of 'unity' and 'togetherness', and later the Han people transcribed it into 'Ti-pún' according to Hokkien phonology…."] 「知本」之名並非來自日人命名，而是源自卑南語 卡大地布部落 ；有團結、在一起之意），後來漢人依閩南語音譯為「知本」（Ti-pún）至今。 [VHM: "

It's hard to get from Katratripulr to Ti-pún 知本, but at least we now have the associated meanings of "unity" and "togetherness". With all of this phonetic and semantic information at hand, perhaps those who are familiar with Austronesian might be able to tell us more about the mystifying name Katratripulr.

