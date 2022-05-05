« previous post |

"Newly coined word 'rini' demeans children: rights watchdog", by Park Han-na, The Korea Herald (May 4, 2022)

Popular internet slang words derived from the Korean word “eorini,” which means children, may promote negative stereotypes and discrimination against children, the country’s human rights watchdog said Tuesday.



The National Human Rights Commission of Korea urged related government bodies to find ways for the public to refrain from using the newly coined words that compare a beginner in a certain field to a child, saying it can demean children.



“Eorini” is a formal way of referring to children, according to the National Institute of Korean Language dictionary.

In recent years, internet users started to coin new words using “rini” from eorini like a suffix to refer to someone who has just begun to take an interest, or have a low skill level in, a certain area. For example, a novice in cooking is described as “yorini,” a compound of “yori,” meaning cooking in Korean and “rini.” A beginner in stock investment is called as “jurini” – with the prefix from the Korean word for stocks, “jushik.“ A layperson in real estate investment is called “burini” – with the prefix from “budongsan,” or real estate.



The watchdog called on the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism to come up with promotional and educational measures to prevent the use of the word “rini” in official documents of public institutions.

…

The ruling came after a petitioner filed complaints with the rights body in May later [recte last] year over the use of “rini,” arguing that the term instigates discrimination against children by viewing them as “imperfect and immature” beings.

…

The watchdog, while advising public agencies not to use such terms, dismissed the petition itself, saying that the case had no specific victims or damages to deal with.



In response, the Culture Ministry took a cautious stance. “There is also the thought that it is unreasonable to view it as a discriminatory expression, as it appears that the word is being used to describe people affectionately rather than to belittle them.” [VHM: !!!]

Something about these accusations against "rini" as discriminatory just didn't ring true for me, so I thought I'd better dig a bit deeper.

The problematic terms are neologisms formed from using "rini" as a suffix signifying "tyro". It turns out that "eorini", whence "rini" is derived, is itself a word that was relatively recently created for the express purpose of enhancing children's human rights standing:

When concern for children's personhood boils down to dissatisfaction with the traditional word for "child" (ae 애) and the resultant need to coin a new word that is better suited for the purpose, one begins to wonder how far applied linguists (??) can go with such lexicographical tampering before confusing everyone and jeopardizing the integrity of natural language.

[Thanks to Don Keyser]

