[This is a guest post by Sara de Rose.]

Calendars, old and new, are based on astronomical cycles: the yearly cycle of the sun; the monthly cycle of the moon. But there is one unit of time that doesn’t adhere to any celestial rhythm: the seven-day week.

Celsus, a second century Greek philosopher, wrote that the week-day order is based on “musical reasons…quoted by the Persian theology.”

Persia (Iran) was the neighbor of Mesopotamia (Iraq). Archaeological artifacts suggest that the two cultures shared the same musical system, and cuneiform tablets from Mesopotamia have allowed archaeologists to re-construct this system. The consensus is that, from at least 1800 BC, the Mesopotamians used a seven-note scale that is the ancestor of our modern major scale – and the structure of this scale was understood to be related to the sequence 4,1,5,2,6,3,7.

Tablet CBS 1766 gives a visual representation of this system. On this tablet is drawn a seven-pointed star, with points numbered 1 to 7 and labelled with the names of the strings of the Mesopotamian lyre. By following the diagonals of the star, the sequence 4,1,5,2,6,3,7 is generated. In the table drawn below the star are written inversions of this sequence.

Before CBS 1766 was understood to relate to music in 2007, it was thought by archaeologists to be “an astrological scheme to relate the seven ancient planets to the seven days of the week,” and, in fact, the sequence 4,1,5,2,6,3,7 explains the week-day order. To see this, we must first understand how our ancestors pictured the universe – because the days of the week are named after the sun, the moon, and the five planets visible to the naked eye. Sunday is named after the sun; Monday, after the moon; Tuesday (French, Mardi), after Mars; Wednesday (French, Mercredi), after Mercury; Thursday (French, Jeudi), after Jupiter; Friday (French, Vendredi), after Venus; and Saturday after Saturn.

To an observer on earth, these seven bodies all appear to travel through the constellations of the zodiac, which provide a backdrop against which their movements can be tracked. What the observer notices is that the sun, the moon, and the planets all appear to move at different speeds.

The moon appears to move most quickly through the constellations, while Saturn appears to move most slowly. And although we know, today, that the earth circles the sun, what we actually experience – and what the Mesopotamians saw – is the illusion that the earth is stationary and that the sun moves through the constellations at the relative speed of the earth: slower than Venus (and Mercury and the moon) but faster than Mars (and Jupiter and Saturn). Arranging these bodies from fastest to slowest in orbits or “spheres” nestled around a central earth creates the model shown here.

Notice that the days of the week are not arranged according to the speeds of the seven classical planets, as given by the ancient model of the universe. Instead, listing the sphere numbers of these bodies in their week-day order gives: Sunday, 4; Monday, 1; Tuesday, 5; Wednesday, 2; Thursday, 6; Friday, 3; and Saturday, 7 – the musical sequence 4,1,5,2,6,3,7. Cassius Dio, a Roman contemporary of Celsus, confirmed the musical origin of the week: “you will find all the days to be in a kind of musical connection with the arrangement of the heavens.”

Now let’s look at how the sequence 4,1,5,2,6,3,7 is related to the major scale. To do this, we must introduce the “circle of fifths” – a circular arrangement of twelve notes that was known to the Mesopotamians, and is still used today to teach music. If we select the notes in a major scale from the circle of fifths, we generate the sequence 4,1,5,2,6,3,7. For example, the 1st note in the scale of C Major is C; the 2nd is D; the 3rd, E; the 4th, F; the 5th, G; the 6th, A; and the 7th, B. To find the notes in other major scales, we simply rotate the sequence 4,1,5,2,6,3,7 on the circle.

To summarize, the days of the week are named after the seven classical planets and ordered using the musical sequence 4,1,5,2,6,3,7. But what is the deeper philosophical reason behind this?

Celsus – who, as we saw earlier, described the week-day order as based on “musical reasons…” – was documenting a ritual of the Mithraic Mysteries in which initiates climbed a ladder (Latin ‘scala’, the root of the musical term ‘scale’) of seven rungs, where each rung was associated with a classical planet, in the order 4,1,5,2,6,3,7. According to Celsus, this ladder represented of the journey of the soul through the planetary spheres.

Two hundred years after Celsus, Church Father Gregory of Nyssa described the week as having a spiritual function: to provide a means for the soul to ascend toward God. And not only did Nyssa believe that the individual undergoes this passage, he saw the entire history of the human race as a progression toward the divine — a process that he called “akolouthia,” a Greek term that translates as “sequence.”

Gregory may have known about the musical origin of the week, for he wrote: “we accept the law concerning the octave which cleanses and circumcises because once time represented by the number seven comes to a close, the octave succeeds it. This day is called the eighth because it follows the seventh … and is no longer subject to numerical succession.”

The law of the octave became a central tenet of the Christian faith and gave rise to a definition of the word octave still found in most dictionaries: “a period of eight days beginning with the day of a Church festival.” Yet not only is the week defined as an ‘octave,’ the word ‘week’ itself can be traced to the German word ‘woche’, which comes from a base meaning “sequence, series.”

Each week we live through the musical sequence 4,1,5,2,6,3,7, a sequence that has been known to the human race for at least 4000 years. Over time, this sequence came to symbolize the ascent of the soul in widely different traditions: in Zoroastrianism, in Mithraism, in Christianity, and even in alchemical initiation.

This is a shared cultural heritage of immense proportions, with the power to unite people of all traditions – for it comes down to us in an ancient and universal language: the language of music.

