Article in Taiwan News:

"UCLA students learn about Taiwanese Hokkien in MOE*-supported course:

Course examines Taiwan’s widely-spoken dialect ‘in different forms of cultural production’", By Stephanie Chiang (4/19/22)

*Ministry of Education

UCLA began offering its first Taiwanese Hokkien course in January 2020:

The description of the course entitled “Taiwanese Language and Culture” reads, “Taiyu, or Taiwanese (also known as Minnan, Hoklo, or Hokkien, depending on context or region), is the language that most Taiwanese people use in daily lives, including everyday interaction and communication, entertainment, social and cultural events, etc.” The four-unit course offered to upper-division students requires students to have taken at least a year of Chinese courses or a Chinese placement test showing equivalent knowledge.

I wish they didn't have the prerequisite mentioned in the last sentence and don't understand the reason for such a requirement.

Note from AntC:

Good to see Taiwanese / Taiyu / Hoklo getting recognised in UCLA's course.

But hmm? Most Taiwanese use Mandarin most of the time, is what I've observed. Older people use Hoklo, and listeners of any age will generally 'get the gist'. (Or claim to — is that an 'Illusion of Understanding', per myl's post ?)

When I lived in Taiwan from 1970-72, Taiwanese was still widely and actively spoken, but when I've gone back to Taiwan during the last two decades, I don't hear much Taiwanese being spoken, especially by people under forty or so. If the Taiwanese people don't pay attention to the dwindling numbers of Hoklo speakers, they will soon lose their Mother Tongue.

