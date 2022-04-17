Commas matter, Oxford and otherwise
Mark Swofford took this photo yesterday in a Taipei supermarket:
The big Chinese characters at the top left say:
fēngmì jǐ jǐ píng
蜂蜜擠擠瓶
"honey squeeze bottle"
I'm a fan of commas, especially of the Oxford / serial comma, but ya gotta be careful not to use too many commas. Don't use them where they are unnecessary or where they will cause confusion, and make an effort to distinguish between commas and semi-colons. Language Log has paid a great deal of attention to commas from the very beginning (see the "Selected readings" below).
