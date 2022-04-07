Singaporean song supposedly in Chinese
Reprises several recent themes: rap, pro-Mandarin language policy in Singapore, Pinyin for subtitles, mixed orthographies, etc.
What language do you think this song is in? What is the basis for your judgement?
Key line (at 0:56):
(Chinese pronunciation)
I can't read at all if there's no 汉语拼音
hán yǔ pīn yīn*
[*incorrect tone on first syllable; incorrect orthography — should be two two-syllable words]
"Banana" is slang in Singapore (self-explanatory: yellow on the outside, white on the inside). Another similar expression is "jiak kantang":
For the uninitiated, “jiak kantang” is a combination of Hokkien and Malay meaning “eat potato” – referring to individuals that are Westernised, and who don’t know a lot about their own culture.
If you want to learn more Singlish, here are "10 Office Singaporean Slangs You Must Know", by Fion Lee, Wantedly (12/4/19). Warning: many of the definitions and explanations of the terms introduced in this article are written in Singlish, so they may only deepen your perplexity over their meaning.
