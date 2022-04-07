« previous post |

Reprises several recent themes: rap, pro-Mandarin language policy in Singapore, Pinyin for subtitles, mixed orthographies, etc.

What language do you think this song is in? What is the basis for your judgement?

Key line (at 0:56):

(Chinese pronunciation)

I can't read at all if there's no 汉语拼音

hán yǔ pīn yīn*

[*incorrect tone on first syllable; incorrect orthography — should be two two-syllable words]

"Banana" is slang in Singapore (self-explanatory: yellow on the outside, white on the inside). Another similar expression is "jiak kantang":

For the uninitiated, “jiak kantang” is a combination of Hokkien and Malay meaning “eat potato” – referring to individuals that are Westernised, and who don’t know a lot about their own culture.

(source)

If you want to learn more Singlish, here are "10 Office Singaporean Slangs You Must Know", by Fion Lee, Wantedly (12/4/19). Warning: many of the definitions and explanations of the terms introduced in this article are written in Singlish, so they may only deepen your perplexity over their meaning.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Leander Seah|

Permalink