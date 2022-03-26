« previous post |

The CCP's favorite word for characterizing opinions with which they disagree seems to be "smear", which I wrote about here: "Vicious smears" (9/10/20).

Recently, for whatever reason, we now have a plentiful new crop of "smearisms" in official Chinese media, for examples of which see here, here, here, here, and here (all from Global Times, CCP's major ideological mouthpiece, whose Chinese and English versions have since 2009 been under the editorship of the formidable firebrand, Hu Xijin; in recent months Hu has repeatedly said that he would be stepping down as editor-in-chief of GT, but, judging from his still frequent interventions, he evidently continues to wield enormous power in the propaganda apparatus).

"Smear" is an integral element in the lexicon of Chinese English, as it is written by the party organs of the CCP. This PRC CCP English is not at all the same thing as Chinglish, with which we at Language Log have been intimately familiar for the past two decades, though decreasingly so in recent years because of the soaring quality of overall English ability in China since the beginning of the new millennium.

Here was my capsule description of "Chinese English" two years ago ("Vicious smears" [9/10/20]):

Just as we sometimes speak of "Indian English", which has its own rich assemblage of vocabulary items and pronunciation patterns, so is there "Chinese English" with its own usages, idioms, and emphases, which sometimes become firmly embedded in the speech of China hands — e.g., "China's", "add oil", "deepen cooperation", "paper tiger", and "running dog".

Sometimes when I read or hear CCP, once I know the theme of the piece and get the flow of what they're talking about, I can almost predict more than half of what they will say in subsequent sentences, so highly formulaic are their lexicon and rhetoric.

