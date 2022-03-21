« previous post |

I live in a duplex. Even though the two houses are separated by a thick brick wall, I sometimes hear sounds coming from my neighbor's place. The most conspicuous are the vocalizations made by her dog, Izzy.

Izzy is some kind of South Carolina coon hound. We live in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, but my neighbor got her female dog from a rescue service in South Carolina.

Izzy is quirky. She is unique. I have never heard any other dog like her. She doesn't just bark; she talks. Izzy's voice projects emphasis, querulousness, inquiry, complaint, displeasure, joy, dismay, and a whole range of other emotions and intentions. Sometimes she seems to be talking to herself (muttering and mumbling), and sometimes she seems to be communicating with her owner or other people around her.

Unlike most other dogs whose barks are usually just loud, exuberant eruptions of bursts of air rushing by their vocal cords, Izzy's tonations are more melodic, expressive, and gradational. It's almost as though she were singing (glides and glissandoes). She's very good at vowels, but I've never heard her pronounce a consonant. I think she just doesn't have the lips and tongue for it.

So endearing are Izzy's expostulations that I don't even mind being awakened by her in the middle of the night, because what she says is usually so amusing that it leaves me in a mellow, cheerful mood.

