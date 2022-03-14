« previous post | next post »

Since these are on subjects that are of interest to many of us, I'm calling them to your attention.

From Mattia Cartolano:

The INSCRIBE project is hiring!



Two post-doc positions are now available:

Deadline for applications: Sunday 27 March 2022 If you want to find out more, write to s.ferrara@unibo.it

It seems to me that these two postdocs working together might well develop some serendipitous symbiotic synergy.

Selected readings

[h.t. Martin Schwartz]

Permalink