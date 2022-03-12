« previous post | next post »

Susan Blum, Lies That Bind: Chinese Truth, Other Truths (Rowman, 2007), p. 130:

…Though language was viewed as having pragmatic consequences in the past, during revolutionary China and especially during the Cultural Revolution the social effects of language were consciously emphasized, as an entire propaganda department took over the government. All words and communication were politically charged, and people had to become completely conscious of the effects of their utterances, knowing they would be scrutinized. At the same time, a premium was placed on the spontaneous eruption of profound feelings of revolutionary ardor. This forced many people to pursue a path of performance, of masking feelings they could scarcely acknowledge to themselves.

A society that already had social expectations, roles, face, and other aspects of social life as part and parcel of all communicative norms simply went as far as it could pursuing the logic of that view: individual feeling was not only submerged but eradicated, replaced by proper sentiment….

Watch your tongue!

