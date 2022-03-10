« previous post |

Again, to refresh our collective memory and to provide the context for the present post and the other posts in this series, I repeat the following questions:

1. Is there such a thing as "Classical Arabic"? If there is, how do we describe / define it?



2. What is "Standard Arabic"?



3. What is Quranic Arabic? How different is it from Standard Arabic?



4. How many vernacular Arabic languages are there? Egyptian? Syrian? Lebanese? Are they quite different from Standard Arabic? Are they mutually intelligible? Do they customarily have written forms and a flourishing literature?

Heather Sharkey offered the following eye-opening response:

You have opened a can of worms! Or many cans of worms!

Roger Allen & the Arabic and Islamic section of NELC required PhD students to do a qualifying exam paper on the history of the Arabic language, drawing on texts such as Kees Versteegh’s The Arabic Language, which Edinburgh University Press issued in a second edition in 2014. That would be a good basic reference for some of the questions.

I will add some thoughts on your Question #4. [VHM: See the quotation above.]

Christian and specifically Protestant missionaries in the Middle East – mostly Britons and Americans – took very seriously the idea that everyone should have a Bible that they could understand. For this reason they tried to tackle the question of what vernacular Arabics (plural) were: when does an Arabic language become comprehensible, and which forms “deserve” a Bible – deserve to become print languages? They waded into this quagmire in different spots around its perimeter. In the first half of the twentieth century, they devised partial translations of biblical scriptures in regional variants. But they could never really pin Arabic down: can any language systems be pinned down? They published versions in dialects from Tunis; Constantine (Algeria); Cairo; Alexandria; Khartoum; you name it, they tried to the extent that they had experts and money available. But then they realized that they needed different versions for Muslims and Jews. They also realized that Christians (Copts) in Egypt refused to touch a vernacular Bible – Copts wanted something that sounded Koran-ish, as “high” or Classical an Arabic as possible! The missionaries’ Khartoum editions, about which I have written, posed a particular problem. One early partial translation that missionaries devised turned out to be a flop a) because the translation was bad (the two British people who prepared it, did not know Arabic that well); but b) because the two missionaries who devised it were women, who hung out mostly with other women, with the result that Sudanese men said it sounded like women’s Arabic, and was ridiculous and ignorant — raising the specter of gendered Arabics, too!

Then, in the Arabic-speaking world, as in other parts of the world (such as East and Central Africa, vis-a-vis Swahili), missionaries decided that it was too complicated to deal with all these little translations, so they tried to unify them. By the 1960s as decolonization was unfolding, they were deep into preparing a Maghribi Bible translation which aimed to unify forms from Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria into one. The point was, as I have argued, these efforts showed how much of defining a language for the sake of written or print culture is a matter of both convenience and social engineering.

Debates over the colloquial versions have only continued, and some scholars have begun to write more about the importance of written and spoken forms, e.g., in Egypt, through the 20th century and into the early 21st. As an example, there is a book by Zaid Fahmy from Cornell called Ordinary Egyptians: Creating the Modern Nation through Popular Culture . He discusses Arabic language and colloquial Egyptian forms, in part.

Ziad Fahmy doesn’t much deal with another issue that historians are starting to debate more and more: the hegemony of Cairo (and Cairo Arabic) and the occlusion especially of Upper Egypt (its culture including its language).

No easy answers to your questions! That’s why people, including linguists, are confused: they should be confused.

Often in linguistics, as in life in general, there are no easy answers. That is why it is wise to be adaptable when the situation calls for flexibility.

