Drive my car / Doraibu mai kā
Questions from Nancy Friedman:
I'm writing something about the Best Picture nominee "Drive My Car," whose Japanese title is "Doraibu mai kā." Is there a name for this sort of transliteration from English into Japanese? Why would a Japanese writer–the source story was written by Haruki Murakami–choose a transliteration instead of a translation? (Beatles reference, maybe?)
From David Spafford:
It’s definitely a Beatles reference. I don’t know this particular Murakami work, but he’s well known for his Beatles references: think "Noruuei no mori", which is an obvious reference / mistranslation of the Beatles song, "Norwegian wood".
From Jay Rubin:
There may well be a way to say “Drive My Car” in Japanese, but there is no need to express the idea “drive my car” in Japanese for the title of the story or the film. The whole point is to echo the title of the Beatles song. Almost certainly, Murakami dreamed up the story from the song. If he had translated the phrase “drive my car” into Japanese and made that the title of his story, no one would have gotten the reference. Oddly, his super-hit NORWEGIAN WOOD does have a Japanese title, Noruwei no mori, “the forests of Norway”, but in that case the Beatles reference is clear because the song title was mis-translated into Japanese to begin with.
Here's the Beatles song (originally released 1965, here as remastered 2009):
She said, "baby, can't you see
I want to be famous, a star on the screen
But you can do something in between
Yes, I'm gonna be a star
Baby, you can drive my car
And maybe I'll love you"
And she said, "baby, it's understood
Working for peanuts is all very fine
But I can show you a better time
Yes, I'm gonna be a star
Baby, you can drive my car
And maybe I'll love you"
Yes, I'm gonna be a star
Baby, you can drive my car
And maybe I'll love you
And she said, "listen, babe, I got something to say
I got no car and it's breaking my heart
But I've found a driver and that's a start
Yes, I'm gonna be a star
Baby, you can drive my car
And maybe I'll love you"
Beep beep'm beep beep yeah
Beep beep'm beep beep yeah
Beep beep'm beep beep yeah
And here's the trailer for the film (2021):
Fascinating how the same three words can be passed from one language and one script to another language and another script, without undergoing translation.
martin schwartz said,
March 1, 2022 @ 12:11 am
Re Norwegian Wood: If one seaches the latter plus "knowing she would" one gets various reports that the last phrase was intended
(misunderstood or punned upon). Just sayin'; I dunno myself.
But it adds another angle to the larger matter. "Norwegian Wood" is
inscrutable in context, tho.
Martin Schwartz
martin schwartz said,
March 1, 2022 @ 12:17 am
typo, recte "searches"
MS
Chris Brody said,
March 1, 2022 @ 12:34 am
Everyone reading this thread will want to watch the recently released video article by Noriko Manabe in SMT-V (the video journal of the Society for Music Theory): "Abe Road: Kuwata Keisuke’s Beatles Parody."
http://www.smt-v.org/archives/volume8.html#abe-road-kuwata-keisukes-beatles-parody
It's about Kuwata Keisuke's full version of the Beatles' Abbey Road album using entirely lyrical re-creations of this kind, for purposes of various social/political commentaries. The album is a remarkable achievement and Prof. Manabe's elucidation of it is a delight.
Richard Warmington said,
March 1, 2022 @ 1:13 am
A piece of trivia: In Japanese, "Norway" is ノルウェー, and the Beatles song is ノルウェーの森, but in the novel title, Norway is ノルウェイ, not ノルウェー. I don't know why. Both spellings would be pronounced the same, I should think. Maybe it's just so that, when written down, one can tell whether it's the book title or the song title.