Questions from Nancy Friedman:

I'm writing something about the Best Picture nominee "Drive My Car," whose Japanese title is "Doraibu mai kā." Is there a name for this sort of transliteration from English into Japanese? Why would a Japanese writer–the source story was written by Haruki Murakami–choose a transliteration instead of a translation? (Beatles reference, maybe?)

From David Spafford:

It’s definitely a Beatles reference. I don’t know this particular Murakami work, but he’s well known for his Beatles references: think "Noruuei no mori", which is an obvious reference / mistranslation of the Beatles song, "Norwegian wood".

From Jay Rubin:

There may well be a way to say “Drive My Car” in Japanese, but there is no need to express the idea “drive my car” in Japanese for the title of the story or the film. The whole point is to echo the title of the Beatles song. Almost certainly, Murakami dreamed up the story from the song. If he had translated the phrase “drive my car” into Japanese and made that the title of his story, no one would have gotten the reference. Oddly, his super-hit NORWEGIAN WOOD does have a Japanese title, Noruwei no mori, “the forests of Norway”, but in that case the Beatles reference is clear because the song title was mis-translated into Japanese to begin with.

Fascinating how the same three words can be passed from one language and one script to another language and another script, without undergoing translation.

