« previous post |

Article by Manya Koetse:

"Chinese Term ‘Wuxin Gongzuo’:

Can’t Focus on Work Due to Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Chinese netizens are so focused on the Russian attack on Ukraine that nobody can focus on work (wuxin gongzuo)."

What's on Weibo (2/24/22)

Here's the new expression that has gone viral:

wū xīn gōngzuò

乌心工作

lit. "U[kraine] heart-mind work"

This is word-play for:

wúxīn gōngzuò

无心工作

"don't have a mind to work; not in the mood for work")

where wū 乌 is short for "Wūkèlán 乌克兰" (transcription of "Ukraine") and stands for "wú 无" ("no; not; without; do not have", hence "wúxīn gōngzuò 无心工作" ("do not have the mind for work")

The article goes into considerable detail about the parallels between Russia and Ukraine on the one hand and China and Taiwan on the other hand, with the development of memes depicting Taiwan apprehensively looking on at what's happening in / to Ukraine.

One meme making its rounds showed a pig called “Taiwan” watching another pig called “Ukraine” being slaughtered. One top comment said: “Pay attention little Taiwanese, Ukraine is demonstrating the speed of modern warfare. Sending troops in the morning, unifying by noon, in the afternoon we’re doing nucleic acid tests and IDs, in the evening watching the news together and the next day we’re raising the flag and singing the anthem!”



One Weibo commenter wrote: “I resolutely support the Russian military action! This is the evil result of Ukraine following the Yankees (Měiguó lǎo 美国佬). We should seize the opportunity to liberate Taiwan and to recover the Diaoyu Islands.”

That may be what some people in China are thinking, but the situations in Taiwan and in Ukraine are, as we say in Mandarin, "liǎngmǎshì 两码事" ("two [quite] different things", i.e., "a different kettle of fish").

Selected readings

Permalink