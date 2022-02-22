Ten different ways to pronounce -ough
But first, English. English spelling is famously a hot mess. In each of the words though, tough, trough, through, thought, thorough, bough, hough, hiccough, and lough the "ough" is pronounced differently (at least for me; some English dialects merge some of these). 2/34 pic.twitter.com/pydydxZ9bv— Michael Cannings (@formosaphile) February 17, 2022
Is that all?
jin defang said,
February 22, 2022 @ 7:32 am
indeed. One of my colleagues pronounces her name Gough as Guff, and I a slough in the Everglades is pronounced "sloo." Go with the flow—or should that be flough?