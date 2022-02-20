« previous post | next post »

[This is a guest post by Bob Ramsey]



Eileen Gu is the face of at least 23 brands in China

She Made $31.4 Million in Endorsement Deals Last Year



Eileen Gu in a Sportswear Ad on a Beijing Billboard

Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu has created controversy around the meaning of nationality. “I’m American when I’m in the U.S. and I’m Chinese when I’m in China,” Gu told reporters.

As the child of a Chinese mother and a white American father, Gu is biracial. And since she was born in San Francisco but competes for Team China, she could be described as having dual nationality. But that’s not something that's allowed in China.

China has a strict ban on dual nationality that goes back to the late imperial period, when, in 1909, Qing Dynasty (1644-1912) officials enacted a ruling known as the “bloodline principle”— that is, the idea that citizenship is based on ancestry and not where you were born. In this way, the Qing government laid claim to ethnic Chinese living overseas to ensure their allegiance. In the end, that ploy didn’t matter much, because, just two years later, a revolution ended imperial rule in China. Nevertheless, the bloodline principle endured.

In 1950, the People’s Republic of China extended citizenship beyond Han Chinese to everyone living in China. That meaning of citizenship was, at least in a pro forma way, still in effect at the Beijing Olympics, when minority representatives participated in the opening ceremonies—including a young Uyghur woman who helped light the Olympic flame. But this change was only a minor fillip of birthright citizenship added onto the basic definition of nationality, which remained the bloodline principle reserved for Han Chinese.

In 2020, to ease limits of citizenship, China loosened requirements for permanent residency status–Beijing’s version of a green card. Through this status, a foreigner with demonstrated talents can live and work in China, and athletes granted such status can play for Chinese national teams. In this way, China recruited players from the U.S. and Canada for its hockey teams, including four athletes who have no Chinese ancestry at all. Altogether, three-fourths of China’s Olympic athletes were in fact born in North America or Russia.

Whether such changes will ever broaden the idea of who is Chinese remains to be seen. But for now, a biracial person like Eileen Gu remains popular and successful—as long as she wins medals.