Many Language Log readers will be familiar with the fabled, highly marbled, extremely expensive, Japanese Wagyu beef. That's what's being referred to in the description pictured above. Apparently "A5" is the designation for the prime grade among this superior type of beef.

The title reads:

Rìběn A5 hēimáo héniú

日本A5黑毛和牛

Japanese A5 black haired Wagyu

"Wagyu" (Wagyū 和牛 ("Japanese cattle") is a proper noun for a select type of beef cattle in Japan.

So what happened with the mistranslation in the title above?

It's all due to the the polyphony and polysemanticity of the innocent seeming Sinograph 和. Basically, it can mean “and; with”, "peace; calm; harmony; contentment"; or “Japanese”.

I'll just run through some of its many pronunciations in Chinese and Japanese, together with their various meanings.

Chinese

1. hé — peaceful, harmonious (e.g., hépíng 和平 ["peace, peaceful"]); gentle, kind; warm, temperate; sum, total; to make peace, to become reconciled; (chess) to tie; (music) an ancient mouth organ; Japanese (e.g., héfú 和服 [kimono, Japanese traditional clothing"]); (a surname​) Hé

2. hé, hàn, hài — and; with (N.B.: back in the early 70s in Taiwan, I learned 和 in the sense of "and" as hàn, whereas most Mandarin speakers nowadays say hé)

3. hè — to make sounds in concert with; to echo

4. huó, huò — to mix with water to make something stick together; to knead

5. huò — to mix (usually substances in powder or grain form); to add water to make something less thick; classifier for the number of rinses when washing clothes; classifier for the number of times a dose of traditional Chinese medicine is boiled

6. hú — (mahjong) to have a winning hand

7. huo — warm

Japanese

wa — peace, harmony, tranquillity, serenity; (arithmetic) sum; Japan, Japanese, Nippo-

There are many other pronunciations and meanings for 和 in Japanese, but they mostly occur in very complicated compounds, of which I will only mention one very important instance, viz., Yamato:

Yamato (Japanese: 大和) was originally the area around today's Sakurai City in Nara Prefecture of Japan, which became Yamato Province and by extension a name for the whole of Japan.

Yamato is also the dynastic name of the ruling Imperial House of Japan.

(source — which includes a long list of the uses of this term in / for history, geography ([Japan, United States, Antarctica], meteorites, ships, companies, animals, language, people, entertainment [anime and manga])

One could write a whole treatise just on the linguistic aspects of Yamato 大和. When one considers all the other terms into which 和 enters, and then start to think about their cultural and historical implications, one could readily establish a whole new field of 和ology.

You gotta have wa!

