Museum of Chinese Writing near Anyang*, in North China:

*First stable capital of the Shang / Yin Dynasty (c.1600-1046 BC) and the site of the discovery of the largest cache of oracle bone inscriptions (beginning of the Chinese writing system).

In Confucius’s day, some 2,500 years ago, very few Chinese lived south of the Yangtze River. Most lived in the North, where Chinese culture and civilization had begun.

Back then, the southern part of what is now China belonged to other nationalities, which the Chinese referred to collectively as the Mán, or ‘Southern Barbarians.’ These non-Han people appeared strange and wild to the Chinese, and for Confucius and his contemporaries, the southeastern coast must have seemed as far away and exotic as California did to English settlers in Colonial America.

Nevertheless, Han Chinese naturally began to migrate into those southern territories, just as Americans did in the American West. As in America, a technologically superior people pioneered and colonized an enormous territory, overwhelming scattered and disparate native cultures in the process.

And yet, this Chinese incorporation of the South differed in crucial ways from the march of the white man across North America. For one thing, it took much longer. Whereas the American expansion took little more than a century, the Chinese movement south, by even the most conservative reckoning, took well over a millennium.

Even more important is what happened to native inhabitants. In the American West, there was little assimilation or intermarriage, and many indigenous groups disappeared without even a genetic trace. In China, by contrast, non-Han peoples and cultures were not so much erased as slowly absorbed.

Groups in South China in contact with Han immigrants gave up their original ways of life and became Chinese. They took up Chinese dress, customs, language. They gave up native names in favor of Chinese ones. And whereas white settlers in the American West lived in isolated communities, Han Chinese immigrants tended to settle in native villages and mingle with people already living there. Men married local women and brought up their children as Han Chinese. Even Han military colonies were not always segregated!

South China thus became Chinese gradually through the process of absorption, and the language and culture of the dominant people—the Han Chinese from the North—became the language and culture of all.

