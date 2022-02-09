« previous post |

New product:

With the Scanmarker Air no more Retyping- Simply Scanning!



Scan any text in a document or book and it's instantly available on your PC/Mac in any program including Word, Google Docs, Evernote and more. You can also use it on your smartphone/tablet with our app.

Super Easy to use

Scanmarker Air is 30 times faster than manual retyping

Scans up to 3,000 characters a minute and will save hours of tedious work

Can read aloud any scanned text

Instant translation to over 70 languages- including reading the translation aloud!

If Scanmarker Air can do well half of what it promises, this could be a real boon to scholars, students, lawyers, business people — just about everyone who deals with the written word.

I doubt that it can handle Chinese characters — that would be asking too much — but if it really could, that would be a dream for people like me.

Selected readings

[h.t. John Rohsenow]

Permalink