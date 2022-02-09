Pen scanner
With the Scanmarker Air no more Retyping- Simply Scanning!
Scan any text in a document or book and it's instantly available on your PC/Mac in any program including Word, Google Docs, Evernote and more. You can also use it on your smartphone/tablet with our app.
- Super Easy to use
- Scanmarker Air is 30 times faster than manual retyping
- Scans up to 3,000 characters a minute and will save hours of tedious work
- Can read aloud any scanned text
- Instant translation to over 70 languages- including reading the translation aloud!
If Scanmarker Air can do well half of what it promises, this could be a real boon to scholars, students, lawyers, business people — just about everyone who deals with the written word.
I doubt that it can handle Chinese characters — that would be asking too much — but if it really could, that would be a dream for people like me.
Philip Taylor said,
February 9, 2022 @ 12:23 pm
The manufacturers make the following claim :
Diana Shuheng Zhang said,
February 9, 2022 @ 12:31 pm
I knew that neither Hindi nor Telugu nor Sanskrit (the three languages that I primarily use and desperately need) would be on board for any “layman” language technologies …. :/
S Frankel said,
February 9, 2022 @ 12:36 pm
What's "Quesha"? There's an ugly modern font by that name (the lower-case e looks like it's going to roll over; the lower-case g is a circumcision gone wrong, etc). https://www.dafont.com/quesha.font
If is a misprint for "Quechua," that doesn't give a great deal of confidence in the rather extravagant claims.
Also, I don't think there's a language called "Rhaeto Roman."
Diana S Zhang said,
February 9, 2022 @ 12:45 pm
PS: I wonder why none of the South Asian languages (NONE!) is there? Hindi, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Sinhala, Nepali… all of which have a large number of population speaking them? After all there are over 1 billion people and 23 official languages on that land and none is put into consideration, while European / Romance languages, on the other hand, has been divided in such details and covered as comprehensively as including Luxembourgish. Haha.
John Rohsenow said,
February 9, 2022 @ 12:48 pm
(On the basis of no evidence or knowledge whatsoever) I assume that IF the claims to be able to scan Chinese characters are true, it refers to standardized (take your pick) clearly PRINTED forms only, altho' I'd still worry about the old problem of multistroke characters so reduced in size that they are barely discernible w/ the naked eye… I particularly appreciate the distinction: "Chinese 'Simple./Trad. VERT" vs [unmarked,
presumably meaning L–>R]. ( I would have gone with 'simpl.' instead, of 'simple', but it wouldn't have saved any space :-)
Who's going to have the courage (and $) to test it out and report back?
Victor Mair said,
February 9, 2022 @ 12:53 pm
There are plenty of African and Central / Inner Asian languages included, but why isn't India, with nearly 18% of the world's population, represented at all?
Ernie in Berkeley said,
February 9, 2022 @ 1:56 pm
Fascinating!
But the URL in the post contains many tracking strings: ?utm_source, &utm_campaign, &utm_adset, etc. The bare URL works fine,
https://scanmarker.com/professionals/
Alexander Browne said,
February 9, 2022 @ 1:59 pm
Because Indian languages don't use Latin or Cyrillic? All the "obscure" languages on the list do. I don't see Thai or Amharic or any other script either.
Coby said,
February 9, 2022 @ 2:16 pm
There is Hebrew but no Arabic-scripted language. I wonder if the developers are Israeli.