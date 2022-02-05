« previous post |

From Bob Ramsey:



Pell Street in New York’s Chinatown, 1899



Taishan, a tiny, rural district on the southern coast of China, has played an outsized role in American history. Taishan was only one of the 98 districts of Guangdong (which was only one of some 23 Chinese provinces), but it had the advantage of being accessible from the sea when American sailing vessels came to recruit cheap labor in the 19th century.

And recruit Taishanese they did. Young men from Taishan famously provided the backbreaking labor required to build the transcontinental railroad; work silver mines and fisheries; staff hundreds of west-coast construction jobs. They provided services for American cities, too, stereotypically laundries and restaurants, but an imaginative variety of other things as well. When more labor was needed, they passed word back home, creating a pipeline of Taishan migrants into west coast ports. Families and “mail-order-brides” began arriving from Taishan, and the city ghettos where they settled became known as Chinatowns.

The result of this sustained immigration from Taishan (“Toisan” in Cantonese, “Hoisan” in the local language itself) was that an estimated 86 percent of Chinese-Americans traced their ancestry to that little out-of-the-way place.

These residents of Chinatown would tell you they were “Cantonese.” But were they really? My Cantonese colleague at Columbia told me she found it frustrating. People in Chinatown understood her Cantonese fairly well, but she could not understand much of anything they were saying, she said laughing. The reason is that the language of Taishan–or “Hoisan”–is closely related to, but distinctively different, from Standard Cantonese. Taishanese was the language on the streets there, not (Standard) Cantonese, and definitely not Mandarin.

Starting around the 1980s, however, immigration patterns changed, and migrants, both legal and illegal, started arriving in America from other, more urban parts of China. Chinatown became a place where Mandarin was heard and understood, and taught in Chinatown schools.

Even so, as any visitor from China immediately sees today, much of the original Southern flavor of Chinatown still remains.

VHM notes:

In "Sun Yat-sen, Chiang Kai-shek, Mao Zedong" (2/1/22), we saw the power of Cantonese in the Sinitic / Sinographic sphere, but — globally speaking — there's more to "Cantonese" than meets the eye. For one thing, there is Taishanese.

Taishanese, or in the Cantonese romanization Toisanese (simplified Chinese: 台山话; traditional Chinese: 台山話; Taishanese: [hɔi˨san˧wa˧˨˥]), is a language of Yue Chinese. The language is related to and is often referred to as Cantonese but has little mutual intelligibility with the latter. Taishanese is spoken in the southern part of Guangdong Province in China, particularly around the city-level county of Taishan located on the western fringe of the Pearl River Delta. In the late 19th century and early 20th century, a significant amount of Chinese emigration to North America originated from Siyi (Seiyap), the area where this variety is natively spoken; making Taishanese a dominant variety of the Chinese language spoken in Chinatowns in Canada and the United States. It was formerly the lingua franca of the overseas Chinese residing in the United States.

The earliest linguistic studies refer to the dialect of Llin-nen or Xinning (traditional Chinese: 新寧; simplified Chinese: 新宁). Xinning was renamed Taishan in 1914, and linguistic literature has since generally referred to the local dialect as the Taishan dialect, a term based on the pinyin romanization of Standard Mandarin Chinese pronunciation. Alternative names have also been used. The term Toishan is a convention used by the United States Postal Service, the Defense Language Institute and the 2000 United States Census. The terms Toishan, Toisan, and Toisaan are all based on Cantonese pronunciation and are also frequently found in linguistic and non-linguistic literature. Hoisan is a term based on the local pronunciation, although it is not generally used in published literature.

These terms have also been anglicized with the suffix -ese: Taishanese, Toishanese, and Toisanese. Of the previous three terms, Taishanese is most commonly used in academic literature, to about the same extent as the term Taishan dialect. The terms Hoisanese and Hoisan-wa do appear in print literature, although they are used more on the internet.

Another term used is Sìyì (Sze Yup or Seiyap in Cantonese romanization; Chinese: 四邑; lit. 'four towns'). Sìyì or Sze Yup refers to a previous administrative division in the Pearl River Delta consisting of the four counties of Taishan, Kaiping, Enping and Xinhui. In 1983, a fifth county (Heshan) was added to the Jiangmen prefecture; so whereas the term Sìyì has become an anachronism, the older term Sze Yup remains in current use in overseas Chinese communities where it is their ancestral home. The term Wuyi (Chinese: 五邑), literally "five counties", refers to the modern administrative region, but this term is not used to refer to Taishanese.



Every Hoisanese speaker I know is proud of their linguistic and ethnic heritage. They recognize that Hoisanese is special, that it is different from standard Cantonese / yuè / jyut6 粵, and they strive to preserve it.



