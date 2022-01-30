« previous post | next post »

From Dotno Pount:

I received this poster in Chinese and thought you would enjoy it! It captures the Catch-22 of talents and careers very nicely, I think.

It looks like a blizzard of 干, 一, and 行, with a few other characters mixed in, swirling across the page.

What does it mean?

You can see the characters for yourself above, so I won't retype them here.

As interpreted, line by line, by Diana Shuheng Zhang:

rén yàoshì xíng, gàn yìháng xíng yìháng.

“If one is capable, (then one would) be capable at any job he does.”

yìháng xíng hángháng xíng, hángháng xíng gàn nǎháng dōu xíng.

“(If one is) capable at one job (one would be) capable at every job. (If one is) capable at every job (then one) could be omni-capable at whichever job.”

yàoshì bùxíng, gàn yìháng bùxíng yìháng.

“If one is not capable, (then one would) be non-capable at any job he does.”

yìháng bùxíng hángháng bùxíng,

“(If one is) not capable at one job (one would be) non-capable at any job.

hángháng bùxíng gàn nǎháng dōu bùxíng.

(If one is) not capable at any job (then one) could be totally non-capable at whichever job.”

Basically, the last three lines are the first two lines expressed in negative ways, creating a symmetrical effect that is common in idiomatic folk-sayings in any culture of the world. :)

As interpreted phrase by phrase and word by word, by Yijie Zhang:

Aha! What an interesting tongue twister — a ràokǒulìng 绕口令 with the polyphone 行 (háng/xíng):

人要是行（xíng），干一行（háng）行（xíng）一行（ háng）。

If one is capable, whatever job he/she does will succeed.

一行（háng）行（xíng），行（háng）行（háng） 行（xíng），

If he/she is capable of doing one specific job, he/she is also likely to be capable of doing any other job.

行（háng）行（háng）行（xíng），干哪行（ háng）都行（xíng）。

That he/she is capable of doing any job means that he/she can do whatever jobs he/she wants.

要是不行（xíng），干一行（háng）不行（xíng） 一行（háng）。

If one is not capable, whatever job he/she does fails.

一行（háng）不行（xíng），行（háng）行（ háng）不行（xíng），

If he/she is not capable of doing one specific job, it's likely he/she will not be capable of doing any other job.

行（háng）行（háng）不行（xíng），干哪行（ háng）都不行（xíng）。

That he/she is not capable of doing any job means that he/she cannot do any job he/she wants.

In this tongue twister, 行（háng）refers to "hángyè 行业" , "zhíyè 职业" （noun, "job"/ "industry"), while 行（xíng）refers to either “nénggàn 能干”, “yǒu nénglì de 有能力的” (adjective, "capable"/ "competent") to describe a person [e.g., rén yàoshi xíng 人要是行（xíng）], or "make it" as a predicate [e.g., gàn yī háng 干一行（háng）行（xíng）一行（háng）].

If you read it aloud or write it in Pinyin, it's easy to understand, but if you read it in Sinographs, it is quite intimidating.

