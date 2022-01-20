« previous post |

A recent blog on Miao/Hmong posted on Language Log reminded Chau Wu of an earlier news report from Taiwan about a 5th grade girl from Hla'alua (Lā'ālǔwa zú 拉阿魯哇族) who won a speech competition using her native language (article in Chinese).

"With fewer than 10 native speakers and an ethnic population of 400 people, Saaroa (= Hla'alua) is considered critically endangered," according to the article on Saaroa language in Wikipedia.

Here is a 4min-33sec YouTube video as a brief refresher on the small Austronesian tribe.

What impressed Chau the most about the story of the girl winning the speech competition is that there were three collaborative fronts working together to help her accomplish the feat:

(1) Her parents: her father is a Hla'alua, but her mother is an Amis (for the Austronesian language, see here ). They label household items with signs in Hla'ahua to facilitate the girl's learning.

(2) Her enthusiastic teacher: Lài Zhāorú 賴昭如 is of Paiwan descent (for the Austronesian language, see here ), yet she learned Hla'alua and obtained a certificate (rènzhèng 認證) to teach it, so that she could coach the girl in that language.

(3) The government: the concerned authorities set up speech competitions with awards so children can be motivated to participate.

Chau was deeply moved by the story when he read it, the story of saving a critically endangered language one child at a time. An enlightened Taiwan.







