« previous post |

Stimulating, substantial article by Chang Che in SupChina (1/13/22): "China looks to the Western classics". Here are the first three paragraphs:

The article moves on to describe how the study of the classics in the United States is not only on the skids, it is actually under assault (see also the last entry under "Selected readings" below). Incidentally, this is not just something that has been happening under the "Cancel Culture" movement of the last few years. I recall with consternation that one of the first acts of the new president of Middlebury College in 1990 was an attempt to abolish the Classics Department. Bear in mind that he was himself a Chinese linguist and that Middlebury has long been renowned for its foreign language offerings.

The SupChina article then looks at the newly found interest in Western learning and subjects derived from cultures in other parts of the world, with Greek and Latin particularly growing by leaps and bounds. It also pays attention to the deeper background of Western classical learning going back to the days of Matteo Ricci (1552-1610) and Nicolas Trigault (1577-1628) who, like Leeb, were Catholic missionaries with a deep attraction to Chinese culture.

Chang Che shows how recent Chinese thinkers' serious interest in Western learning has led to reengagement with their own past, after more than a century of harsh critique grounded in admiration and emulation of the West. How ironic it would be if one day the West has to relearn its Classical foundations from Chinese scholars!

For me, though, as a passionate Language Logger, the most poignant sentence in Chang Che's article is this:

Even some Chinese words, he [Leeb] explained, like the word for cheese, lào 酪, had likely come from Latin (lac is milk).

This is something that I myself had noticed decades ago:

Etymology

Unknown. Possibly from a Central Asian language; compare Mongolian айраг (airag, “fermented milk of mares”) and Turkish ayran (“yoghurt mixed with water”). The phonetic similarity between Chinese 酪 (OC *ɡ·raːɡ, “milk”), Ancient Greek γάλα (gála, “milk”) and Latin lac (“milk”), from Proto-Indo-European *ǵlákts (“milk”) is worth noting (Schuessler, 2007).

Pronunciation

Definitions

酪

curdled milk, cream, cheese fruit juice koumiss

(source)

I wonder if Professor Leeb reads Language Log: "Galactic glimmers: of milk and Old Sinitic reconstructions" (1/8/19)

Selected readings

[h.t. Scott Mauldin]

Permalink