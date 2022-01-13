« previous post |

From Bob Ramsey:



Ethnic Miao girls in traditional Miao costumes–in Sichuan, China

China promotes the exotic for its numerous “others”—at least in touristy situations. This People’s Daily photograph, for example, shows pretty Miao girls in native dress greeting guests—read tourists—with home-made rice wine.

Such happy pictures gloss over the relationship the Miao and other minorities have long had with the Han Chinese, though. Much like the Comanche did against Anglo settlers, the Miao mounted fierce resistance against Han Chinese incursions into their territory.

When China made Miao lands part of the Empire, Han settlers moved in and the Miao rebelled repeatedly. In one bloody uprising in 1795, Miao warriors sacked frontier towns in three different provinces, slaughtering hundreds of settlers and burning thousands of homes. Miao determination on such occasions was so fierce, many killed their own wives and children before going into battle. In the face of what Han Chinese saw as unremitting barbarity, their armies responded with even greater ferocity.

In pre-modern China, the Miao ranked near the bottom of the social hierarchy, and as late as the 1940s, the government was still banning the Miao language and Miao clothing. The Chinese made up mocking names for them based on impressions of what they looked like, or where they lived. They became: the Shrimp Miao, the Short-skirt Miao, the Magpie Miao, the Pointed Miao, the Upside-down Miao, the Long-skirt Miao, the Steep-slope Miao, the Striped Miao, the Big-board Miao, the Cowrie-shell Miao… Even the name “Miao” itself was a Chinese term.

It’s hardly surprising, then, that over centuries of relentless pressure from the Chinese, many Miao groups migrated farther south into Southeast Asia. There, most no longer called themselves “Miao” but went instead by their own autonyms, including the people known as the “Hmong,” a now well-known group of recent immigrants to the United States.

Meanwhile, among the Miao who remained in China, at least half still live in the hills of Guizhou, the most impoverished province in all of South China. There may be no wars today, but the Miao still live in an uneasy peace with the Han majority.

The Miao are a very ancient people, whose roots date back at least three millennia. Linguistically, genetically, ethnically, and culturally, they have a complicated history. Here I give a simple sketch of the Miao / Hmong, since there are South China and Southeast Asian specialists among Language Log readers who are much better equipped to provide more detailed information concerning them and their linguistic affinities.

Roughly speaking, then, outside of China the Miao are call Hmong, Miao (the character used to represent this sound in Mandarin) having the not very flattering surface signification of "sprouts".

Population of the Miao in the PRC — around 9 million

Population of the Hmong outside of the PRC — over 2 million, the majority of whom live in Vietnam and Laos, with significant numbers also living in the United States, Thailand Myanmar, Australia, and France, and smaller numbers living in half a dozen or so other countries.

In their diverse communities scattered across China, Southeast Asia, and the globe, their ethnonym is pronounced in an astonishing array of different ways. To help recognize the origins and phonological relationships of these different pronunciations, here is some basic information about the term in Sinitic:

miáo 苗 ("seedling; shoot; sprout; offspring; the Miao peoples [including Hmong, Hmu, A-Hmao, Qo Xiong, etc."])

(Baxter–Sagart): /*m(r)aw/(Zhengzhang): /*mrew/

(source)

The Hmong have become a significant component of the population of the United States:

The states with the largest number of Hmong immigrants are California, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. According to Census 2000, 84 percent of Hmong immigrants are concentrated in three states: 41,133 (or 40 percent) live in California, 26,234 (or 26 percent) in Minnesota, and 19,349 (or 19 percent) in Wisconsin. The states with the next largest Hmong immigrant populations, North Carolina and Michigan, have significantly lower numbers (3,923 and 3,785, respectively). Only 15 states are listed in the 2000 Census as destinations of Hmong immigrants.

(source)

Studies on the networks among the various Hmong groups that result in their current distribution have been carried out, and point to facilitation of various levels of government, church organizations, and ethnic groups. Attrition of fluency in their native languages and sociocultural assimilation have also been analyzed and lead to interesting conclusions about language preservation and immigration patterns and policies.

[Thanks to June Teufel Dreyer]

