« previous post |

From Agni Gopireddy (the title is as they gave it):

If one likes the idea, one may be able to use it for pinyin advocacy. The reason for this idea is mainly to make pinyin take up less space, which would mitigate one of the disadvantages it has relative to Chinese characters. Here are some mockups of how such an idea would look:

An additional note: I think, for the sake of shortening the syllables, it would be possible to remove some letters from certain syllables without necessarily compromising readability. So "xiang" could become "xiag" or even maybe "xag", since every syllable that ends with "g" ends with "ng" (as far as I know).

Agni's proposal, which is akin to the square arrangement of letters in Hangul, is different from syllabication / syllabification / hyphenation.

So as not to prejudice the debate, I refrain from voicing my own opinion on Agni's proposal.

Suggested readings

Permalink