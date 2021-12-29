« previous post | next post »

Even those who are not China watchers will remember the savage satire directed against the pathetic River Crab (= Harmonious Society) and the Grass-Mud Horse (= *uck your mother").

There's always something the censors have to block on the Chinese internet. It wouldn't be the Chinese internet if a large part of it were not being blocked. If I were to list all the Language Log posts that document the expressions that have been censored by the PRC authorities, it would soon swell to over a hundred items.

For the year 2021, here are some of the favorite targets of the internet police:

Clubhouse

February 8, 2021

Social audio app Clubhouse was blocked around 7 p.m. on February 8 in response to a spirited discussion about Xinjiang that had happened the previous weekend. (See Darren Byler’s column about the offending chat room). In addition, Clubhouse had hosted discussions about Tibet and Taiwan. Some Chinese users noted that their mainland China phone numbers could not receive verification messages to register for new accounts.

The essay “My Mother” (我的母亲 wǒ de mǔqīn)

April 19

Former Chinese premier Wēn Jiābǎo’s 温家宝 eulogy for his mother was blocked by internet censors, possibly because he spoke out of line. A short article about Wen’s mother, who passed away last December, was first published in Macau Herald, a small local weekly newspaper, on April 16, and was later circulated on WeChat before being censored three days later.

Wen wrote, “In my mind, China should be a country full of fairness and justice, always with a respect for the will of the people, humanity, and human nature. There should always be youthfulness, freedom, and a spirit of striving.” Several analysts pointed out that the words “fairness and justice” may have triggered the censors.

Nomadland (无依之地 wú yī zhī dì), Chloe Zhao (赵婷 Zhào Tíng)

April 30

After Chloe Zhao won the Oscar for her movie Nomadland, her name was wiped off the Chinese internet. Why? The Beijing-born director had previously made a comment about China being a place “​​where there are lies everywhere.” This comment, published in 2013 in Filmmaker Magazine, provoked fierce backlash. Ironically, just a month before her “anti-China comment” was revealed, Chinese state-run tabloid Global Times referred to Zhao as the “pride of China.”

Nomadland had been scheduled to hit Chinese theaters in April, but that plan was quietly nixed. Chinese movie rating website Douban deleted the movie’s China release date. Posters of Nomadland, as well as Zhao’s Chinese name, were censored on Weibo.

The Seventh National Population Census (人口之惑 rénkǒu zhī huò)

May 15

Several social media articles questioning the credibility of the Seventh National Population Census were taken down. A number of articles and comments challenged the accuracy of the census, saying the population growth in 2020 — reported as 117.3 million — was in no way authentic, given the population growth from previous years.

One article, “Confusion of the Population” (人口之惑 rénkǒu zhī huò), was blocked on Chinese social media app WeChat.

Ruling documents on the website China Judgments Online

June

More than a million court rulings from China Judgments Online (中国裁判文书网 zhōngguó cáipàn wénshū wǎng), the official court ruling database under the Supreme People’s Court, were removed from the site. The database noted that the removal of these documents was due to the site being in a “migration” process. (Apparently they are still being migrated, because they have not come back.) An online user compiled a list of the missing documents.

Chinese universities’ LGBT social media accounts

July 6

Some of the social media accounts that were shut down include:

清华大学purple

北京大学colorsworld

中国人民大学RUC性与性别研究社

复旦大学知和社

武汉大学WHU性别性向平等研究会

WeChat removed at least 14 public accounts run by LGBT groups in universities and civil society, including Purple (run by Tsinghua University’s LGBT student group) and Colorworld (run by Peking University), citing violations of regulations. It remains unclear whether the crackdown was an order from authorities or if it was an act of self-censorship by Tencent, the tech company that runs WeChat. Articles previously posted by these accounts were erased and the searches for these accounts yielded the error message “unnamed public account” (未命名公众号 wèi mìngmíng gōngzhònghào).

Zhào Wēi 赵薇

August 26

The prominent Chinese actress Zhao Wei’s work was suddenly erased from the Chinese internet. All film productions associated with her were taken down from streaming platforms and movie rating websites like Douban. (The actress resurfaced on social media a couple weeks later.) So far there has been no official explanation or comments about her abrupt cancellation.

#Metoo (米兔 mǐ tù), 朱军 Zhū Jūn, 弦子 Xiánzi

September 15

Censors got to work after a Chinese court ruled against Zhōu Xiǎoxuán 周晓璇, a.k.a., Xianzi, in her sexual harassment lawsuit against prominent Chinese TV anchor Zhū Jūn 朱军, citing insufficient evidence. Photos and videos taken outside the courthouse and updates on the case were taken down from the microblogging site Weibo, and some who posted this content found their account suspended.

Péng Shuài 彭帅 and associated terms: Zhāng Gāolí 张高丽, tennis (网球 wǎngqiú), certain emojis (🎾), Zhūgé Liàng 诸葛亮, etc.

November 2

The biggest news story of the year, as far as the international attention it received. But within China, Peng Shuai’s accusations against former vice premier Zhang Gaoli, that he coerced her into sex, have been roundly censored. Within 20 minutes after she posted a letter on her Weibo on November 2, her entire account was shut down. At one point, the word “tennis” was banned for “violation of community guidelines,” as well as the tennis ball emoji. Any words or allusions to the incident were banned. The famous Chinese historical figure Zhūgé Liàng 诸葛亮, whose name shares the same initials as Zhang Gaoli, was blocked at one point.

A list of censored terms AND emojis related to Peng Shuai's post about Zhang Gaoli:



– 诸葛亮 Zhu Geliang

– 张国立 Zhang Guoli

– 菩萨 Bodhisattva

– 巨型瓜 Gigantic Melon

– 网球 Tennis



likely far more… but both hunted (melon-eaters) and hunter (Weibo censors) have ran past me — Alexander Boyd (@alexludoboyd) November 2, 2021

Don’t leave the cage unless strictly necessary (非必要不出笼 fēi bìyào bù chūlóng)

November 22

A performance art piece created by students from the Beijing Film Academy using iron cages with a banner “Don’t leave the cage unless strictly necessary,” as a way of protesting the school’s strict COVID lockdown rules, was quickly blocked by Weibo.

Golden Horse Award (金马奖 jīnmǎ jiǎng); Revolution of Our Times (时代革命 shídài gémìng)

November 27

Mainland China decided to boycott Taiwan’s Golden Horse Film Festival in August 2019 because of pro-Taiwan independence comments made by award-winning director Fu Yue (傅榆 Fù Yú). Ever since, the China Film Administration has forbidden mainland film productions from competing in the most influential Mandarin-language film festival. In spite of this, Chinese social media accounts have consistently written about the awards — until recently, when Revolution of Our Times, a documentary about the 2019 Hong Kong protest, was awarded Best Documentary. The term “Golden Horse Awards” became a “sensitive term” on Weibo. Nationalistic online users trolled the Golden Horse Awards both inside and outside the Great Firewall.

—–

Source: "2021: The year in censored terms on the Chinese internet", JW Mu, SupChina (12/29/21)

Given the historical propensity for "nonconforming netizens" to ridicule official policies, here's a new government slogan that is just waiting to be ridiculed by clever punsters:

Gòngtóng fùyù 共同富裕 ("Common Prosperity")

Year in a word: Common prosperity

Closing the gulf between the rich and poor is about proving China can succeed where other countries have failed

James Kynge, Financial Times (12/28/21)

(noun): political agenda designed to reduce inequality through wealth redistribution and improved welfare policies

One of the trials of China-watching is trying to select the slogans that will stick. A jumble of outworn political mantras clogs up the annals of Chinese communist history. How many of us, for instance, recall what was meant by the “Three Represents”, the “Two Whatevers” or the “Scientific Outlook on Development”.

But “common prosperity” commands unambiguous respect. First mentioned by Xi Jinping, China’s leader, in late 2020, it has really come into its own this year.

“Common prosperity”, according to Xi, will be one of China’s most important objectives over the next 15 years. It signals an intention to reduce economic inequality by narrowing the country’s stubbornly large gap between rich and poor.

The president made clear one reason for the slogan’s prominence: he does not want China to suffer the same fate as the US. “The rich and the poor in some countries are polarised with the collapse of the middle class. This has led to social disintegration, political polarisation and rampant populism,” he said in August.

Already, several policy initiatives have been launched under the “common prosperity” banner. Xi has called for the introduction of a property tax, with the aim of making the wealthy pay more for holding valuable property assets.

Similarly, he says, wealthy people should “give back more to society”. Old-age pensions and welfare benefits for the poor should be raised. But — in another clear warning against following the west — Xi warned against falling into “the welfarist trap of encouraging the lazy”.

In a nutshell, “common prosperity” tacitly recognises that while China has officially been building “socialism” over the past four decades, it has created one of the most unequal societies on earth. The time has come, Beijing says, to fix that.

Has anyone spotted a pun or circumlocution for Gòngtóng fùyù 共同富裕 ("Common Prosperity") that would be denounceable?

Selected readings

The above items represent the tiniest portion of terms and websites that have been censored on the Chinese internet.

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf and Don Keyser]

