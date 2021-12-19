« previous post |

Zeyao Wu sent me this photograph that she found online:

This is what the sign really says:

Jìngwài lái (fǎn) [Hé]féi rényuán jíshí xiàng shèqū bàogào-àn yāoqiú gélí 14 tiān

境外來（返）【合】肥人員及時向社區報告-按要求隔離14天

Persons returning to [He]fei from abroad should timely report to the community (authorities) and isolate as required for 14 days.

The mistake occurred because the place name was abbreviated from Héféi 合肥 to féi 肥, which, by itself, does mean "fat".

Zihan Guo told me that her initial reaction / topolectal reflex (before she ascertained the context) was to read fǎnféi 返肥 ("return to fei") as accented fǎnhuí 返回 ("return"). In the Gan 贛 topolects her family speak, huí 回 ("return") is pronounced exactly as féi 肥 ("fat"). Cf. this comment on the lack of a distinction between f- and h- in Taiwan Guoyu / Mandarin.

