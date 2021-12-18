« previous post |

Article in South China Morning Post (12/18/21):

My Hong Kong by Luisa Tam



Cantonese is far from dead. It lags Mandarin in the Chinese language league table for numbers, but its cult status will see it live on



Cantonese is a one-of-a-kind linguistic art form that’s quirkier and more edgy than Mandarin, nimble and ever-changing



Its long-term fate is in the hands of every Cantonese speaker and Cantonese-language enthusiast who is willing to continue to breathe new life into it

In this, her most recent article on the nature and fate of Cantonese, Luisa Tam, a favorite author of ours here at Language Log, is upbeat about the future of the language. I love Cantonese as much as she / anyone does, but I am less sanguine about what lies ahead for it than Luisa is. As I said several days ago during a faculty meeting at Penn, there's no one who is more passionate about about defending and promoting Cantonese than VHM. Why, then, am I so pessimistic about what is in store for this lively language?

Before I answer that question, let's see why Luisa Tam is so positive about Cantonese in the coming years. Here are some selections from her article:

…

Cantonese has already been around for 2,000 years and is still spoken by at least 80 million people around the world. If we look at its lifespan up to this point and view it under the concept of forever, it has done impressively well.



I don’t think that with 2,000 years under its belt, Cantonese is in imminent danger of disappearing any time soon. But then again, the definition of “imminent” is relative when we are talking about a language as old as Cantonese. So, is it on the brink of extinction, or is just going through a down period?



Cantonese is undeniably a one-of-a-kind linguistic art form. Many people who are not native Cantonese speakers choose to learn the language because they are attracted by its linguistic characteristics as well as its “flavour”, which is both archaic and modern. It gives the speaker intriguing insights into the past, present, and maybe even the future of Cantonese culture.



Speaking of flavour, I think Cantonese is a delicious language, and is an acquired taste for some new learners.



…

Judged purely by numbers, Cantonese is a minor Chinese tongue as Mandarin has 10 times more speakers. But in this linguistic puzzle, the question of survival is not just about increasing the number of speakers but also improving its quality and maintaining its uniqueness. If Cantonese can’t win by sheer quantity, it can surely take the crown by flaunting its unique qualities.



Consider the following. In Hollywood movies, besides hearing foreign stars blurting out the occasional phrases in Mandarin, we often hear them uttering Cantonese phrases too. So, no doubt, Cantonese is up there in the Chinese-language league table with Mandarin.



And if Mandarin wins hands down in terms of the number of speakers, Cantonese can surely secure a top spot with its quirkiness, edginess and unpredictability.

…

Sometimes a language is lost because of neglect. This means that it stops evolving and keeping up with changing times and tastes, thus consigning itself to the dustbin of history.

But thankfully, that’s not Cantonese. It moves in tandem with social trends, reflects societal changes and individual tastes, and grows with each new generation of speakers. I don’t think there is any language in the world that’s as nimble and ever-changing as Cantonese.

…

Cantonese is in the blood of so many people living in Hong Kong, in southern China, and across the rest of the world.

The continuation of Cantonese literacy lies not in its prevalence, but its cult status in Chinese culture.

…

So, let’s not take that supposed “death knell” too seriously. I can say with absolute confidence that Cantonese will be on the up in the next decade. Everything has its peaks and troughs, and this is just another one of those things running its natural course.

I like Tam's emphasis on the special "taste" and "flavour" of Cantonese, so I have highlighted that section. While that's an intriguing way to look at the specific qualities of different languages, and Cantonese certainly has many charming and endearing features, they are not enough to stave off the heavy handed controls of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Another interesting take on Cantonese put forward by Tam is what she calls its "cult status" within Chinese culture. There's some truth to that pronouncement, since Cantonese language is intimately intertwined with the religious practices and beliefs where it is spoken. This will certainly make it difficult for the government to stamp out readily, as will its association with Kung fu movies, Cantopop, dim sum, and so forth.

All of these encouraging aspects aside, in the face of CCP ham fistededness, I believe that Cantonese is doomed in the long run. Unless… (I will reveal below what comes after "unless").

Cantonese is already moribund in Guangzhou (formerly Canton), the metropolis of its heartland. The near-demise of Cantonese in Guangzhou / Canton is directly the result of CCP government policies and practices. Since the situation in the Cantonese speaking region of the PRC is so bleak (the language is virtually prohibited in entertainment, education, and other public arenas, such that it has already seriously eroded the currency of Cantonese in private spheres; few young people speak (much less write) fluent Cantonese any longer.

The continued existence of Cantonese in Hong Kong after 1949, when the PRC was founded, was but a rearguard action premised upon the status of the colony under the protection of the British empire, where certain legal and linguistic rights were ensured by the crown judicial and political system. However, with the iron-clad imposition of the PRC National Security Law on June 30, 2020, all of that changed radically. The CCP is now gradually strangling Cantonese in classrooms and courts.

Tam says "with absolute confidence that Cantonese will be on the up in the next decade." I agree that Cantonese in Hong Kong will not disappear entirely within the next decade, but I don't think it will be "on the up" either. It will rapidly decline during the next decade, and within two or three decades after that it will reach the sorry state of Cantonese in Guangzhou / Canton, unless….

Despite the valiant efforts of individuals like Mingfei Lau, a member of The Linguistic Society of Hong Kong Jyutping Workgroup, and his colleagues who are developing large data bases and better computer input systems for Cantonese, and Ka Lee Wong of the University of Southern California, who is directly addressing the "vulgarity" of Cantonese and its circulation in Southeast Asia, they are struggling against the seemingly inexorable might of the PRC state, which aims to obliterate the topolects and "minority" languages in favor of Putonghua (Modern Standard Mandarin [MSM]).

Now here comes the big "unless", namely, unless the PRC / CCP government collapses, which, in my mind, is a real possibility — for reasons of sociopolitical instability, economic weakness, geostrategic conflicts with numerous neighbors, environmental degradation, unreliable supply of food and resources, public health crises, ethnic and religious strife,, etc. So maybe there's hope for Cantonese after all.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Don Keyser and John Rohsenow]

Permalink