It's been a while since we have posted on this sub-genre of Chinglish:

xiǎoxīn zhuì yá 小心坠崖 ("beware / be careful of falling off the cliff; careful not to fall off the cliff")

Five-ten years ago, machine translators usually mangled such counterintuitive constructions (lit., "be careful to fall off the cliff"), but now they've usually been trained to catch them, e.g.:

xiǎoxīn shuāi dǎo 小心摔倒 ("be careful of falling")

xiǎoxīn pèngtóu 小心碰头 ("careful not to hit your head; watch your head"), but Microsoft Bing messes this one up in another way by rendering it as "be careful of meeting"), which is the wrong choice of the two main translations of pèngtóu 碰头 (lit., "hit / bump / strike / touch head")

The calligraphy is pretty nice.

