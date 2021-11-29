« previous post |

Responding to the English translation of the Chinese epitaph on "Matteo Ricci's tombstone" (11/24/21), rit malors remarks:

It's the first time I encounter the word "sobriquet" for hào 號. Later I browse the Wikipedia and find that there is an entry for hào 號 as "Art Name" (in China, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam).

In it, "sobriquet" is not mentioned at all. I think "art name, pseudonym, or pen name" cannot really grasp the nature of hào 號. Do you think that you have to make a post about it as what you did in " Unmatched by no other philosopher " (11/6/21)?

That Chinese are fond of nicknames and aliases is putting it mildly. Lu Xun (1881-1936), whom many consider to be the most important writer of the first half of the twentieth century, had more than a hundred pen names. See Twentieth-Century Chinese Authors and their Pen Names, by Pao-liang Chu, who was a librarian at Harvard about half a century ago. I know the book well because I helped him with it.

Keeping track of such a tremendous number of extra names for authors, artists, and public figures can pose a real challenge, but there is a system to the nomenclatural torrent. It's basically míng 名 (given name), zì 字 (style or courtesy name, given at 20 sui [Chinese are essentially 1 sui at birth]), and hào 號 (sobriquet), but one can get as many hao as possible based on one's life experiences. For example, Su Shi [1037-1101] was Dōngpō 東坡 ("East Slope"), as there was really an east slope in Huangzhou where he lived. And the particular hao they chose to sign with is usually related to the literary content.

Here's a fuller (but by no means exhaustive) list of the different kinds of names one may adopt during one's lifetime:

rǔmíng 乳名 ("milk name")

yòumíng 幼名 ("baby name")

yòuhào 又號 ("additional sobriquet")

biéhào 別號 ("extra sobriquet")

bǐmíng 筆名 ("pen / brush name")

dàohào 道號 (given to recluses and practitioners of internal alchemy）

tāchēng 他稱 (additional informal name)

shìmíng 室名 ("room / study name")

zhāimíng 齋名 ("studio / abstention name")

y ìmíng 藝名 ("art / stage name")



shìchēng 世稱 ("popular moniker")

xuémíng 學名 ("scholarly name")

miàohào 廟號 ("temple sobriquet" [for emperors])

shìhào 謚號 ("posthumous sobriquet" [for emperors'])

[Thanks to Denis Mair and Xiuyuan Mi]

