Following on the hoofs of "Sumomomomomomomomo" (11/17/21), here's another good one, from rit majors:



(source)



For context:

Both panels are from the same published book in the University of Tokyo library (drawing by Torii Kiyomasu or Torii Kiyomitsu, Horeki 8 [1758] [accession number E24: 1310], formerly in the collection of Koichi Toyama; 刊本 鳥居清倍または鳥居清満作画 宝暦8 年[1758] 【書庫E24:1310】).

On the scroll is a succession of thirteen 子子子子子子子子子子子子子.

To show the enormous phonological complexity and lexical usage of kanji, here follows an extensive, but far from exhaustive, treatment of 子 in Japanese (per Wiktionary [abbreviated]).

I honestly don't know how to pronounce this string of thirteen 子 kanji, but Google Translate reads it as "sunegoshinejiko-ko-ko sunekoshi" and translates it into English as "child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child child".

Bing Translator romanizes the string as "ko ko ko ko ko ko ko ko ko ko ko ko ko" and renders it into English as "hild child child child child child child child".

Baidu Fanyi doesn't romanize the string, but listening to the speech generator, it seems to give "zi zi zi zi zi zi zi zi zi zi zi zi zi" for the pronunciation and "child and child child child child child" for the translation.

All that aside, I surmise that the patriarch in the illustration is contemplating a long succession of male heirs, not a bunch of girls. Alas!

Selected readings

