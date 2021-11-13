« previous post |

Hassan Munshi has been working on text setting in Arabic music. An important piece of the problem is how to represent the musical rhythms involved, and it's worth noting that (as with classical Greek, Latin, and Persian meters) the musical and poetic meters are founded on the same principles and have the same names. Hassan pointed me to an overview at MaqamWorld, which explains "Arabic Rhythmic Cycles":

Arabic music is composed over rhythmic cycles called iqa‘at (singular iqa‘), which are patterns of beats that repeat every measure. A composition can switch back and forth between many different iqa‘at. Each iqa‘ is defined using a prototypal measure and the two basic sounds: dum (bassy and sustained) and tak (dry and sharp).

The notated iqa‘ is meant to be a skeleton or a prototype for how to perform it. In practice, percussionists ornament an iqa‘ (flesh it out) with additional beats: dum-s, tak-s and whatever other sounds the instrument is able to produce. That ornamentation depends a lot on the genre of Arabic music, the desired arrangement aesthetic, the instrument itself, the size of the rhythm section, and on the percussionist’s personal style.

For each iqa', MaqsumWorld provides a notation of the basic pattern, some musical examples, and a "tabla demonstration" in which a drummer illustrates the process of "ornamentation". For Iqa' Maqsum, this is the basic pattern:

And this is the tabla demonstration by Faisal Zedan:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

One simple way to explore the "ornamentation" is a tabular grid with one column for each minimal time-unit (here 32 to the bar), one row for each bar, and an indication in each cell of the presence of a dum or a tak:

# 01 02 03 04 | 05 06 07 08 | 09 10 11 12 | 13 14 15 16 | 17 18 19 20 | 21 22 23 24 | 25 26 27 28 | 29 30 31 32 01 d . . . t . . . . . . . t . . . d . . . . . . . t . . . . . . . 02 d . . . t . . . . . . . t . . . d . . . . . . . t . . . . . . . 03 d . . . t . . . t . . . t . . . d . . . t . . . t . . . t . t . 04 d . . . t . . . t . . . t . . . d . . . t . . . t . . . t . t . 05 d . . . t . . . t . t . t . . . d . . . t . t . t . . . t . t . 06 d . . . t . . . t . t . t . . . d . . . t . t . t . . . t . t . 07 d . . . t . . . t . t . t . . . d . . . t . t . t . . . t . t . 08 d . . . t . t . t . t . t . . . d . . . t . t . t . . . t . t . 09 d . . . t . t t t . t . t . . . d . t t t . t . t . t t t . t . 10 d . t . t . t t t . t . t . t . d . t t t . t . t . t t t . t . 11 d . t . t . t t t . t . t . t . d . t t t . t . t . t t t . t . 12 d . t . t . t t t . t . t . t . d . . . t . . . t . . . t . t . 13 d . . . t . . . t . . . t . . . d . . . t . . . t . . . t . t . 14 d . . . t . . . t . . . t . . . d . . . t . . . t . . . t . t . 15 d . . . t . . . t . . . t . . . d . . . t . . . t . . . t . t . 16 d . . . t . . . t . . . t . . . d . . . t . . . t . . . t . t . 17 d . . . t . . . t . . . t . . . d . . . t . . . t . . . t . t . 18 d . . . t . . . t . . . t . . . d . . . t . t . t . . . t . t . 19 d . . . t . t t t . t . t . t . d . t t t . t . t . t t t . t . 20 d . . . t . . . t . . . t . . . d . . . t . . . t . . . t . t . 21 d . . . t . . . t . . . t . . . d . t . t . t . . . . . . . . .

So "ornamentation" means that (at least in this sample)

the two basic dums (positions 1 and 17)

and three basic taks (positions 5,13,25)

are always filled; some positions (2,4,6,10,12,16,18,22,24,26,30,31)

are never filled; and others (3,7,8,9,11,15,19,20,23,27,28,29,31)

are sometimes filled and sometimes not.

The "sometimes filled" positions have quite variable numbers of occurrences (in the completed bars 1 through 20), e.g. 3 in position 3, vs. 18 in positions 9 and 21.

If we sum up the number of drum strikes per column (in the completed bars), we get

# 01 02 03 04 | 05 06 07 08 | 09 10 11 12 | 13 14 15 16 | 17 18 19 20 | 21 22 23 24 | 25 26 27 28 | 29 30 31 32 20 0 3 0 20 0 6 5 18 0 9 0 20 0 4 0 20 0 4 4 18 0 9 0 20 0 4 4 18 0 18 0

Or graphically

So given the 32-element metrical hierarchy at the level of a single measure of the maqsum pattern, it's almost enough to say that "strong is stronger than weak", assuming that the "syncopated" location of the second tak is represented something like this:

It's roughly true that no "weak" position can be filled unless the associated "strong" position is also filled — though obviously the choice is not made randomly position-by-position, since the overall level of "ornamentation" waxes and wanes in that sample, and no doubt in other performances as well. This points towards a stochastic grammar of this iqa', and presumably other iqa'at as well.

The Wikipedia article on "Rhythm in Arabic music" notes the similarities with Ottoman classical music, and the linked article notes that "Ottoman music traces its roots back to the music of the Hellenic and Persianate world." But we can see similar patterns in other musical traditions, including European ones.

For example, let's take a look at the first 12 bars of the Gigue from Bach's French Suite #1. An image of the sheet music is on the right, and below is a performance on the piano by Glen Gould:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

There are 32 32nd-note positions in each of the 12 bars. The work is polyphonic in three voices, and if we count how many note onsets occur in each position at each of the 32 possible times per bar (ignoring trills), with vertical bars separating the quarter note positions, we get

01 02 03 04 | 05 06 07 08 | 09 10 11 12 | 13 14 15 16 | 17 18 19 20 | 21 22 23 24 | 25 26 27 28 | 29 30 31 32 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 2 3 1 3 3 3 1 1 1 1 2 1 3 1 1 3 3 1 2 1 1 2 3 3 1 3 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 3 1 3 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 2 3 1 3 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 2 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 2 2 1 2 1 3 2 2 1 1 1 2 2 1 2 2 2 2 2 1 2 1 2 2 2 1 1 2 1 3 1 1 2 3 1 2 1 3 2 2 1 2 1 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 01 02 03 04 | 05 06 07 08 | 09 10 11 12 | 13 14 15 16 | 17 18 19 20 | 21 22 23 24 | 25 26 27 28 | 29 30 31 32

Summing the counts per position across the 12 bars, we get:

01 02 03 04 | 05 06 07 08 | 09 10 11 12 | 13 14 15 16 | 17 18 19 20 | 21 22 23 24 | 25 26 27 28 | 29 30 31 32 21 0 1 0 1 2 26 8 28 0 1 0 1 0 24 4 25 0 0 0 0 9 16 12 21 0 0 0 0 0 17 2

Or in graphical form:

To see more clearly what Wikipedia calls this piece's "distinctive strutting 'dotted' rhythm", we should move the upbeat (positions 31 and 32) to the front:

Again, there's more to say about how to represent the basic rhythm and generate its ornamentations, but a direction is clear.

Oddly, there does not seem to be much (if any) musicological work along these lines, though Ray Jackendoff has pointed me to a paper by Alice Singer, "The metrical structure of Macedonian dance" (Ethnomusicology 1974), which starts down a similar path. The author's research was cut short by her untimely demise, as described in Judith Irvine's introductory note:

Alice Singer, a graduate student in Anthropology, was preparing this paper for publication when she met her death in a road accident in July, 1973. In presenting the paper here, Ray Jackendoff and I are acting as her literary executors; both of us had discussed her work with her at some length. Although she had intended the paper as it stands here as only a working draft subject to further revision, we felt that the paper already holds interest and importance in its present form.

This study should have been only the beginning of a life-time's work on the interrelation of symbolic systems and the formal description of human behavior other than language. While Ms. Singer's special interest was dance — Macedonian dance in particular — she hoped to develop a mode of analysis more broadly applicable to other ethnic groups and other forms of behavior. Linguistic theory was to have been her methodological starting-point. We find this study a significant step toward her goal, and we deeply regret that such a promising intellectual career was cut short.

Google Scholar finds 51 citations for this paper — all are interesting, but (at least on a quick scan) none of them seems to go much further down the path towards a grammar of rhythm.

