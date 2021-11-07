« previous post |

Paul Eprile has a new translation of Jean Giono's 1951 novel Les Grands Chemins, under the title The Open Road. The publisher's blurb describes it this way:

The south of France, 1950: A solitary vagabond walks through the villages, towns, valleys, and foothills of the region between northern Provence and the Alps. He picks up work along the way and spends the winter as the custodian of a walnut-oil mill. He also picks up a problematic companion: a cardsharp and con man, whom he calls “the Artist.” The action moves from place to place, and episode to episode, in truly picaresque fashion. Everything is told in the first person, present tense, by the vagabond narrator, who goes unnamed. He himself is a curious combination of qualities—poetic, resentful, cynical, compassionate, flirtatious, and self-absorbed.

Reading this, I wondered whether this novel might have helped inspire Jack Kerouac's 1957 novel On the Road — Kerouac spoke French until the age of six, and wrote in French as well as English throughout his life, so it's plausible that he read Giono. But Les Grands Chemins was first published in May of 1951, and Wikipedia tells us that

The idea for On the Road, Kerouac's second novel, was formed during the late 1940s in a series of notebooks, and then typed out on a continuous reel of paper during three weeks in April 1951.

Anyhow, this is Language Log and not Mid-20th-Century Counter-Culture Log, and the other thing that struck me about Giono's book was a point about lexicons, namely the evolution of semi-compositional fixed phrases like grand chemin and open road. In English we also have highway, high street, main street. And there's a network of partial correspondences, like the fact that the French for "highwayman" is "voleur de grand chemin" = "big road thief".

At some point a few hundred years ago, the French phrase "grands chemins" also acquired a technical (and perhaps even legal) layer of meaning. From page 26 of volume 2 of the 1807 edition of Recueil Polytechnique Des Ponts Et Chaussées, Bois et Forêts, Chemins, Routes, Canaux de navigation, Ports maritimes, Exploitation des mines, Desséchement des marais, Agriculture, Manufactures, Arts mécaniques, Architecture géométrique et hydraulique, et constructions civiles en général:

Royal highways ("great royal routes or roads") must have throughout their length, whether inside or outside of forests, seventy two feet of width; that is, sixty feet between the ditches, and two ditches each at least six feet at the top.

The other highways, by which travel coaches, messengers and drivers, must be thirty six feet wide, not including the ditches, which will be also at least six feet at the top, which makes forty eight feet in width.

I haven't seen similar technical particularization for English "open road", but of course that phrase has accrued layers of metaphorical connotation. The OED glosses it (with citations back to 1656) as "A country road, or a main road outside the urban areas, where unimpeded driving is possible. In figurative contexts: freedom of movement."

A typical figurative usage is Walt Whitman's "Song of the Open Road":

Afoot and light-hearted I take to the open road,

Healthy, free, the world before me,

The long brown path before me leading wherever I choose.

Henceforth I ask not good-fortune, I myself am good-fortune,

Henceforth I whimper no more, postpone no more, need nothing,

Done with indoor complaints, libraries, querulous criticisms,

Strong and content I travel the open road.

Google Ngrams tells us that the frequency of the phrase "grands chemins" has been declining for the past couple of centuries:

But the history of "open road" is different:

There are lots of related questions, but an obvious one is what modifiers have evolved across languages for which culturally-relevant particularizations of road-words.

