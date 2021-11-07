Circumventing censorship in the PRC
A major scandal erupted this past week in the highest levels of the CCP political structure, when a female tennis star, Peng Shuai 彭帅, accused a top official, Zhang Gaoli 张高丽, of having an affair with her. Zhang is now retired, but was a recent member of the Politburo Standing Committee and former holder of many high, important positions. He was Premier Li Keqiang's former right hand man (Vice Premier).
"Chinese tennis star’s sexual assault allegation against former top leader prompts online blackout", by Eva Dou and Alicia Chen, Washington Post (11/3/21)
In what is seen as a reassertion of the feminist #MeToo movement in China, after the government had tamped it down for several years, Peng launched her accusation of sexual assault and prolonged liaison on her Twitter-like Weibo account. Government authorities quickly scrubbed her post from the web, but not before screen shots had been made of it and a massive flurry of netizen discussion ensued.
Naturally (for the PRC), the government also strove to prevent all discussion of the scandal by censoring any mention of Zhang Gaoli and Peng Shuai, including banning all the keywords / acronyms related to them, and even references to "tennis". Just as naturally, netizens relied on their own cleverness to circumvent the censorship. For example, Zhang's given name means Goryeo, a late medieval Korean kingdom [918-1392]), Leave it to the netizens to start referring to him as “Goryeo Zhang,”
Internet censorship in China is one big cat and mouse game.
[Thanks to Miffy Zhang]
Philip Taylor said,
November 7, 2021 @ 9:05 am
Why would one accuse a top official of having an affair with one ? Surely an affair has to be entered into voluntarily by both parties, does it not ? I could understand if she had accused a top official of (for example) seeking to have sex with her if she was not so inclined, but cannot see how having an affair can be anything but consensual.