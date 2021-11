« previous post | next post »

A recent xkcd:





Mouseover title: "This year, our team took home the dark blue ribbon, better than the midnight blue we got last year but still short of the winning navy blue."

One of my own entries in the painbow competition, from "Macronic and Trumpish prosody", 8/31/2019:

