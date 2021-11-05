« previous post |

An image symbolizing how Amercian English pronoun usage has changed since 2004 — in undergrad residences at Penn, these buttons were distributed for use in start-of-semester meetings this fall:





And over the past few months, media have been full of things about pronouns and gender — sometimes separately, sometimes together. A small sample:

John McWhorter, "Gender Pronouns Are Changing. It’s Exhilarating", NYT 9/21/2021

Joey Alison Sayers, "Spectrum Analysis", The Nib 9/27/2021:



Tracy Moore, "Does your kid want to change her pronouns? Read this." WaPo 10/4/2021.

John McWhorter, "Up in Arms Over A Pronoun", NYT 10/5/2021.

"Gender-Neutral Pronouns: The Singular ‘They’ and Alternatives" ("Some readers find the new usage of “they” confusing and offer other options such as “que” and “s/he.”"), NYT 10/9/2021.

Iman Sheydaei, "Gender identity and nonbinary pronoun use: exploring reference strategies for referents of unknown gender", Gender and Language, 10/6/2021.

Anne Curzan, "‘They’ has been a singular pronoun for centuries. Don’t let anyone tell you it’s wrong.", WaPo 10/21/2021.

John McWhorter, "You and Me Need to Talk", NYT 10/22/2021

John McWhorter, "Some Hear Grammar Don’ts. I Hear the Future of English", NYT 11/2/2021

If you want more, there are 40-odd posts in the LLOG archive for "singular they". And a few more about singular "you", which was a scandal in 17th century England:

"George Fox, Prescriptivist", 10/24/201

"Fox redux", 9/26/2015

"That false and senseless Way of Speaking", 7/1/2016

