« previous post |

Today's xkcd:

The mouseover title:

"It's not an influenza, but the onset has notes of the '09 H1N1 strain."

"Ah yes, that was a good year for H1N1."

Some past posts on food-talk:

"The legal treatment of quantifiers", 1/11/2004

"Just a trace of the obligatory rubber", 4/9/2004

"Editor impresses", 5/4/2004

"Ritual verbal enthusiasm for food", 5/11/2004

"Modification as social anxiety", 5/16/2004

"More winetalk imports into coffee lingo", 5/24/2004

"Apologia pro risu suo", 6/2/2004

"Grand Cru smackdown", 6/2/2004

"More on winetalk culture", 6/2/2004

"Apologia pro risu suo", 6/2/2004

"What do wine tasting notes communicate?", 6/5/2004

"Two brews", 2/7/2010

"X forward", 3/12/2010

"…with just a hint of Naive Bayes in the nose", 2/23/2011

"Evaluative words for wines", 4/7/2012

"Leesy", 4/12/2012

"The quality of quantity", 2/24/2012

"Cherry wine", 7/18/2013

"Dinosaur wine tasting", 9/16/2021

I believe that this xkcd comic is the first clear case that I've seen of wine-talk generalized to the sensory experience of something that's not a food or beverage. The description of sounds — violins, singers, guitars , electronics — can be similarly obsessive, but I don't recall seeing a similar multidimensional description of the sensory time course of a specific acoustic experience.

Another obvious possibility is weather — but storm-chasing lingo seems qualitatively different.

Permalink