Virus-talk
« previous post |
Today's xkcd:
The mouseover title:
"It's not an influenza, but the onset has notes of the '09 H1N1 strain."
"Ah yes, that was a good year for H1N1."
Some past posts on food-talk:
"The legal treatment of quantifiers", 1/11/2004
"Just a trace of the obligatory rubber", 4/9/2004
"Editor impresses", 5/4/2004
"Ritual verbal enthusiasm for food", 5/11/2004
"Modification as social anxiety", 5/16/2004
"More winetalk imports into coffee lingo", 5/24/2004
"Apologia pro risu suo", 6/2/2004
"Grand Cru smackdown", 6/2/2004
"More on winetalk culture", 6/2/2004
"Apologia pro risu suo", 6/2/2004
"What do wine tasting notes communicate?", 6/5/2004
"Two brews", 2/7/2010
"X forward", 3/12/2010
"…with just a hint of Naive Bayes in the nose", 2/23/2011
"Evaluative words for wines", 4/7/2012
"Leesy", 4/12/2012
"The quality of quantity", 2/24/2012
"Cherry wine", 7/18/2013
"Dinosaur wine tasting", 9/16/2021
I believe that this xkcd comic is the first clear case that I've seen of wine-talk generalized to the sensory experience of something that's not a food or beverage. The description of sounds — violins, singers, guitars , electronics — can be similarly obsessive, but I don't recall seeing a similar multidimensional description of the sensory time course of a specific acoustic experience.
Another obvious possibility is weather — but storm-chasing lingo seems qualitatively different.