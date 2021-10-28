« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Ashley Liu]

The following is a new way to translate classical Chinese poetry into Japanese. Recently, some Chinese shows about premodern China have become popular in Japan. The Chinese songs in the shows–written in classical Chinese poetry style–are translated into Japanese and sung by Japanese singers. I am fascinated by how the translation works. As you can see below, the Japanese version has waka aesthetics but keeps the 7-syllable format of Chinese poetry. The Japanese version seems to reduce the original meaning by a lot, but if you read it carefully, the way it captures the core meaning is ingenious, e.g., 風中憶當初 (remembering the past in the wind) = 時渡る風 (wind that crosses through time / brings back time).

蕭瑟風中憶當初 xiao se feng zhong yi dang chu (7 syllables)

露華濃撥雲見霧 lu hua nong bo yun jian wu (7 syllables)

輕寒雨裏望前路 qing han yu li wang qian lu (7 syllables)

暮色沉不知歸途 mu se chen bu zhi gui tu (7 syllables)

時渡る風 toki wataru kaze (7 syllables)

滲む花の色 nijimu hana no iro (8 syllables)

雨に黄昏 ame ni tasogare (7 syllables)

一人佇む hitori tatazumu (7 syllables) ( 佇 = 久立，等待）

To make the Japanese version fit the 7-syllable format perfectly, I would delete the の in the second line. 花色 (hana iro) works fine without の. So it becomes:

時渡る風 toki wataru kaze (7 syllables)

滲む花色 nijimu hana iro (7 syllables)

雨に黄昏 ame ni tasogare (7 syllables)

一人佇む hitori tatazumu (7 syllables)

The song is from this show:

Now this is a brand new poetic style born from the crossing between the Chinese and Japanese entertainment industries: 七言絕句和歌

As China's entertainment industry captures more audience in Japan, we will see more innovations like this.

